G3 Announces New Grain Terminal to be Built in Vancouver

A new state-of-the-art grain export terminal is going to be built by G3 at the port of Vancouver.

The terminal will include over 180-thousand metric tons of storage and feature a unique rail loop track capable of holding three 134-car trains, with the ability to unload one of those trains in under 6 hours.

Brett Malkoske is the company's vice president of business development and communications.

He notes this will be the first new grain terminal constructed at the port since the 1960's.

"Certainly not with standing some of the retrofits that some of our competitors have done lately. This is the first new facility built since then in Vancouver. It's a total game-changer when it comes to terminal infrastructure and terminal capabilities in grain handling industry in Canada," he said.

Malkoske says the new grain export terminal is part of G3's plan to build a coast-to-coast grain enterprise that is based on efficiency.

"It's really going to shave a lot of time off the cycle times for the rail. We think put us in a very enviable competitive position in the industry in terms of our efficiency and farms will benefit from that," Malkoske said.

Construction is expected to start in March of 2017, with the terminal slated for completion in 2020.