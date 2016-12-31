Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching.

The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018.

Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks are progressing rapidly.

"There was a lot of work done in the last year and a half and this year was when the discussions got down to the point where we're putting forward proposals to the government and getting feedback from them on that. That's going to continue into next year."

Bonnett adds another big issue in 2016 was rail transportation.

He notes there was some headway made on issues such as the Maximum Revenue Entitlement and service requirements.

The domestic labour shortage and public trust were also key topics that CFA was concerned with over the past 12 months.