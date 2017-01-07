  • Print
Details
Category: Agriculture News

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon.

Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so producers will want to make sure they know what’s happening.

"Canaryseed meeting is still at the Saskatoon Inn but it's in the morning now, rather than being in the afternoon. Saskatchewan Soil Conservation has been moved over to the Western Development Museum on Monday. Saskatchewan Mustard that's always been at Saskatoon Inn is going to be at Prairieland but still be on Thursday. People should check Crop week or CropSphere websites," Hursh said. 

A key impact for this year is that CropSphere has moved from TCU Place out to Prairieland Park.

Hursh also said it’s a busy week with lots to take in.

"It's a huge amount of information and people look at the agenda and what's happening where. It's always a little frustrating because it's hard to be everywhere at once and go to all the thing you want to," he said.  

CropSphere itself is sold out with more than 600 people pre-registered, but growers can still attend any of the AGM's without being registered for CropSphere.

More Ag News

Lower Canadian Currency Will Help Agri-Food Supply Chain in 2017

The Canadian dollar is expected to be one of the key economic drivers for the agri-food supply chain in 2017. J.P. Gervais, Farm Credit Canada’s Chief Agricultural Economist explains. "We believe…

Crop Production Week to Start on Monday in Saskatoon

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon. Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so…

CCA President Looking Forward to 2017

The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…

Canada's Next Ag Policy Framework Moves Ahead In 2016

Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…

2015 AgriStability Forms Due Saturday

A reminder for producers, the deadline to submit your 2015 AgriStability forms and 2016 program fees is coming up Saturday (December 31st.) AgriStability is an income disaster program which looks…

G3 Announces New Grain Terminal to be Built in Vancouver

A new state-of-the-art grain export terminal is going to be built by G3 at the port of Vancouver. The terminal will include over 180-thousand metric tons of storage and feature a unique rail loop…

Christmas Dinner

Christmas is always a busy time with family and friends. For many families it may include sitting down to a nice roast turkey supper with all the trimmings. Mark Davies is Chair of the Canadian…

Anderson Addresses Key Ag Issues

Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…

Tips on Storing Your Crops Throughout the Winter

Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…

Early Calf Nutrition Pays Off Later In Life

Calf nutrition was one of the topics discussed last week at the 11th Annual Manitoba Dairy Conference. Dr Michael Steele, of the University of Alberta, focused on the importance of nutrition from…

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…

Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…

Memorial Service for Well-Known Rancher Was Held Saturday

Members of the cattle industry are gathered to say goodbye to one of their own Saturday. Memorial services for Boyd Anderson were held in Glentworth. Anderson was a well-known and well-respected…

WBDC Field Day Around The Corner

Cattle producers should consider the economics of retaining replacement heifers in their herd. Kathy Larson is the Beef Economist at the Western Beef Development Centre at Lanigan. She told producers…

FCC Releases Canadian Agriculture's Productivity and Trade Report

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has released its latest Canadian agriculture productivity and trade report. The purpose of the report is to look at the overall performance of Canadian agriculture and world…

Benefits of Using Cover Crops

Participants are pleased with the information coming out of this week’s Foraging into the Future Conference. Yesterday participants covered a variety of topics from soil health to water development,…

US Hog Cash Markets See Recent Strength

The director of risk management for Hams Marketing Services says US cash markets have strengthened over the past week or so in spite of the fact packers are easily finding hogs to meet a full…

Foraging Into The Future

The Foraging Into The Future Conference opened Wednesday in Swift Current. Regional Forage Specialist Trevor Lennox says the theme for this year’s event is Building Blocks of Success noting that the…

Sask Irrigation Conference Now Open

The Saskatchewan Irrigation Conference opened Tuesday in Moose Jaw. Joel Vanderschaaf is the Chair of the Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association. He says generally we see about 300 thousand…

Three Vacancies Filled at SFDC Election

The Saskatchewan Flax Development Commission held its fall election to fill three vacancies around the board table. Re-elected to the board are Nancy Johns from Zelma, Shane Stokke from Watrous, and…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Ag News

SaskCanola Elections Fill Four Positions

Millennial Take Over

Recap on Oats Production

Crop Storage an Issue This Harvest

New Crop Mission Underway

Cattle Producers Utilizing Winter Feeding Sites

Sask Cereal Specialist Discusses Fusarium

Strong Sales at Agribition

APAS Annual General Meetings

Lone Tree Project Gives Livestock Producers Chance to Stock Up on Hay

Agribition Wraps Up For Another Year

Canadian Cattlemens Association Waits To See What Trump Will Do With NAFTA

Update On Oilseed Markets

Farm Succession

CCGA Offering A Cash Advance

First Construction Phase For International Trade Centre Complete

MP David Anderson Discusses Potential NAFTA Re-opening

CGC Announces Changes to Ergot Tolerance

Bovine TB Investigation Has Spread To Southwest Saskatchewan

Cattle Prices Continue To Drop

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Legion Cribbage

10 January 2017 1:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Moose Jaw Diabetes Support Group

10 January 2017 7:30 pm

Moose Jaw Providence Place - Rose Room





3 Sound Meditations with Claudette and Glenda Lee

11 January 2017 5:30 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St E Moose , Moose Jaw





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

11 January 2017 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Login