Name Change Doesn't Change 50 Year Old Local Company

Monday marks the opening of Crop Production Week activities in Saskatoon. Crop Week’s Communication Co-ordinator Kevin Hursh says there has been some shuffling on meeting dates and locations so…
The President of the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association says the beef industry is strong heading into the new year. Dan Darling says the Canadian industry is admired by other countries in the quality…
Canada's next agricultural policy framework is fast approaching. The current framework, Growing Forward 2, expires in 2018. Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett says talks…
A reminder for producers, the deadline to submit your 2015 AgriStability forms and 2016 program fees is coming up Saturday (December 31st.) AgriStability is an income disaster program which looks…
A new state-of-the-art grain export terminal is going to be built by G3 at the port of Vancouver. The terminal will include over 180-thousand metric tons of storage and feature a unique rail loop…
Christmas is always a busy time with family and friends. For many families it may include sitting down to a nice roast turkey supper with all the trimmings. Mark Davies is Chair of the Canadian…
Cypress Hills Grasslands MP David Anderson has been busy with his role as Federal Agriculture Critic. The Cypress Hills Grasslands MP was named to the portfolio following the October election.…
Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…
Calf nutrition was one of the topics discussed last week at the 11th Annual Manitoba Dairy Conference. Dr Michael Steele, of the University of Alberta, focused on the importance of nutrition from…
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…
A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…
Members of the cattle industry are gathered to say goodbye to one of their own Saturday. Memorial services for Boyd Anderson were held in Glentworth. Anderson was a well-known and well-respected…
Cattle producers should consider the economics of retaining replacement heifers in their herd. Kathy Larson is the Beef Economist at the Western Beef Development Centre at Lanigan. She told producers…
Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has released its latest Canadian agriculture productivity and trade report. The purpose of the report is to look at the overall performance of Canadian agriculture and world…
Participants are pleased with the information coming out of this week’s Foraging into the Future Conference. Yesterday participants covered a variety of topics from soil health to water development,…