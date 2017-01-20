Warmer Weather Continuing in the Southwest



Warmer weather is a nice change from last week’s bitter cold.

G3 Canada’s Weather and Crop Specialist Bruce Burnett says we’ve seen a big switch in the weather right across Western Canada.

"In terms of the temperatures were are looking at 5 to 10 degrees above normal, with most of the prairies having a few days above the freezing mark. Certainly some of the southwestern areas you're looking at temperatures approaching the teens on a number of days," he said.

Burnett says producers in the South East are starting to wonder what the spring will look like with lots of rain in the fall and above normal snowpack.

He notes that combined with lots of rain in the fall and above normal snowpack increases the risk for potential flooding in the Spring.

"We've got enough soil moisture, in fact, our risks are weighted towards having too much water in the spring, resulting in problems with traction and getting onto fields, rather than worrying about dryness like we had been last year," Burnett said.

Burnett says for now it’s nice to see the break in the weather now that the Arctic front has moved out making room for the warm air to move in.