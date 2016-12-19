Strong Start to the Season for Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors have had a successful pre-Christmas schedule which ranks among one of the best in franchise history. At the break the Warriors have a record of 20-8-4-1 which is good for 45 points and second in the East Division, they sit five back of 1st place Regina and two up on 3rd place Swift Current.

Moose Jaw has the third best record in the Eastern Conference, they sit 6th in the WHL in points and are 5th in the WHL in winning percentage (.682). Their eight regulation losses is tied for the third lowest in the WHL and there are the second lowest penalized team in the league (380).

They are 11-4-3-1 at Mosaic Place, the 26 home points they’ve captured ranks 2nd in the East Division and Eastern Conference, and their .684 home winning percentage is second in the East Division and in the Eastern Conference.

On the road the Warriors have posted a record of 9-4-1 and their 19 road points is third in the East Division while their .679 road winning percentage is second in the East Division and third in the Eastern Conference.

Steady Production from the Captain

At the beginning of the season 18-year-old Brett Howden was named Captain of the Moose Jaw Warriors. Howden enters the break with 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points in 20 games (1.6 point/per game average). Howden is currently on a ten game point streak where he’s recorded seven goals, 11 assists, and 18 points.

Drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Howden was selected to take part in the 2016 CIBC Canada-Russia Series but was unable to play due to an injury at that time. He was also one of 32 players to receive an invitation to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Selection Camp.

Burke Lands in Moose Jaw

On November 8 the Warriors announced the acquisition of 19-year-old forward Brayden Burke from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 18-year-old Ryan Bowen, a 2nd round pick in 2017, and a conditional pick in 2019.

Last season Burke had 27 goals and 109 points and finished third in WHL scoring behind Dryden Hunt and Adam Brooks. He was tied for the league lead with 82 assists.

Burke was held pointless in his Warriors debut on November 17 in Saskatoon but has since gone on to record points in 12 straight games heading in to the Christmas break. During his 12-game point streak he has two goals, 17 assists, and 19 points. Burke has 36 assists between the Warriors and Hurricanes and sits tied for third in the WHL.

November to Remember

The Moose Jaw Warriors have been consistent throughout the first half of the 2016-2017 WHL regular season but the month of November stands out so far. The Warriors were 7-2-2 in 11 games in November, they were 2-2-2 at home and a perfect 5-0 on the road.

In November the Warriors were 4-0 against the East Division and 3-1-1 against the Central Division and the power play was 11-for-47 (23.4%).

December has the potential to be just as strong for the Warriors, through nine games they are 5-3-0-1 which includes a 4-0-0-1 at home. So far this December the Warriors are averaging 4.4 goals for a game which is higher than November’s 3.8. As well, the Warriors power play in December is currently 11-for-36 (30.6%) and the penalty kill has allowed three goals on 33 opportunities (90.9%) which is dramatically lower than the 14 power play goals surrendered in November (the penalty kill finished at 65.9% in November).

Success in the Division & Conference

Among the reasons for the Warriors strong start this season has been their play against teams in the Eastern Conference.

Through 15 games this season the Warriors are 10-3-1-1 against the East Division and have 58 goals for and 48 goals against. The Warriors are 6-0-1-1 at home against the East and 4-3 on the road. In 2015-2016 the Warriors were 23-12-2-1 against division rivals, they were 14-5-1 at home and 9-7-1-1 on the road.

In 15 games this season against the Central Division the Warriors are 10-2-3 and have 65 goals for and 55 goals against. The Warriors are 5-1-2 at home and 5-1-1 on the road. Last season the Warriors finished with a record of 10-9-4-1 against the Central Division with 73 goals for and 75 goals against, they were 6-4-1-1 at home and 4-5-3 on the road.

Upcoming BC Division Road Trip

When the Warriors return from the Christmas break they’ll have two eight games in two weeks, they’ll then play at home January 10th against Tri-City (which also happens to be the WHL Trade Deadline), and then they’ll head out west for their annual B.C. Division road trip.

The road trip starts Friday, January 13th in Langley, BC against the Vancouver Giants, on the 14th they’ll take a ferry to Victoria where they’ll square off against the Royals.

From there they’ll head back to the mainland for games in Kamloops and Kelowna on January 17th and 18th.

On January 20th they land in northern B.C. to take on the Prince George Cougars, and then the 12-day road trip concludes on the 22nd in Edmonton with their final meeting of the season against the Oil Kings.