Strong Start to the Season for Warriors

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Moose Jaw Warriors have had a successful pre-Christmas schedule which ranks among one of the best in franchise history.  At the break the Warriors have a record of 20-8-4-1 which is good for 45 points and second in the East Division, they sit five back of 1st place Regina and two up on 3rd place Swift Current.

Moose Jaw has the third best record in the Eastern Conference, they sit 6th in the WHL in points and are 5th in the WHL in winning percentage (.682).  Their eight regulation losses is tied for the third lowest in the WHL and there are the second lowest penalized team in the league (380).

They are 11-4-3-1 at Mosaic Place, the 26 home points they’ve captured ranks 2nd in the East Division and Eastern Conference, and their .684 home winning percentage is second in the East Division and in the Eastern Conference.

On the road the Warriors have posted a record of 9-4-1 and their 19 road points is third in the East Division while their .679 road winning percentage is second in the East Division and third in the Eastern Conference.

Steady Production from the Captain

At the beginning of the season 18-year-old Brett Howden was named Captain of the Moose Jaw Warriors.  Howden enters the break with 15 goals, 16 assists, and 31 points in 20 games (1.6 point/per game average).  Howden is currently on a ten game point streak where he’s recorded seven goals, 11 assists, and 18 points.

Drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Howden was selected to take part in the 2016 CIBC Canada-Russia Series but was unable to play due to an injury at that time.  He was also one of 32 players to receive an invitation to Hockey Canada’s World Junior Selection Camp.

Burke Lands in Moose Jaw

On November 8 the Warriors announced the acquisition of 19-year-old forward Brayden Burke from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for 18-year-old Ryan Bowen, a 2nd round pick in 2017, and a conditional pick in 2019.

Last season Burke had 27 goals and 109 points and finished third in WHL scoring behind Dryden Hunt and Adam Brooks.  He was tied for the league lead with 82 assists.

Burke was held pointless in his Warriors debut on November 17 in Saskatoon but has since gone on to record points in 12 straight games heading in to the Christmas break.  During his 12-game point streak he has two goals, 17 assists, and 19 points.  Burke has 36 assists between the Warriors and Hurricanes and sits tied for third in the WHL.

November to Remember

The Moose Jaw Warriors have been consistent throughout the first half of the 2016-2017 WHL regular season but the month of November stands out so far.  The Warriors were 7-2-2 in 11 games in November, they were 2-2-2 at home and a perfect 5-0 on the road.

In November the Warriors were 4-0 against the East Division and 3-1-1 against the Central Division and the power play was 11-for-47 (23.4%).

December has the potential to be just as strong for the Warriors, through nine games they are 5-3-0-1 which includes a 4-0-0-1 at home.  So far this December the Warriors are averaging 4.4 goals for a game which is higher than November’s 3.8.  As well, the Warriors power play in December is currently 11-for-36 (30.6%) and the penalty kill has allowed three goals on 33 opportunities (90.9%) which is dramatically lower than the 14 power play goals surrendered in November (the penalty kill finished at 65.9% in November).

Success in the Division & Conference

Among the reasons for the Warriors strong start this season has been their play against teams in the Eastern Conference.

Through 15 games this season the Warriors are 10-3-1-1 against the East Division and have 58 goals for and 48 goals against.  The Warriors are 6-0-1-1 at home against the East and 4-3 on the road.  In 2015-2016 the Warriors were 23-12-2-1 against division rivals, they were 14-5-1 at home and 9-7-1-1 on the road.

In 15 games this season against the Central Division the Warriors are 10-2-3 and have 65 goals for and 55 goals against.  The Warriors are 5-1-2 at home and 5-1-1 on the road.  Last season the Warriors finished with a record of 10-9-4-1 against the Central Division with 73 goals for and 75 goals against, they were 6-4-1-1 at home and 4-5-3 on the road.

Upcoming BC Division Road Trip

When the Warriors return from the Christmas break they’ll have two eight games in two weeks, they’ll then play at home January 10th against Tri-City (which also happens to be the WHL Trade Deadline), and then they’ll head out west for their annual B.C. Division road trip.

The road trip starts Friday, January 13th in Langley, BC against the Vancouver Giants, on the 14th they’ll take a ferry to Victoria where they’ll square off against the Royals.  

From there they’ll head back to the mainland for games in Kamloops and Kelowna on January 17th and 18th.  

On January 20th they land in northern B.C. to take on the Prince George Cougars, and then the 12-day road trip concludes on the 22nd in Edmonton with their final meeting of the season against the Oil Kings.

More Local Sports

Imperial's Ingram Family Preparing For World Junior Trip

Chances are no Saskatchewan town is as interested in the World Junior Hockey Championships as the community of Imperial. The Saskatchewan town has two locals represented on Team Canada's entry in the…

Coach Towriss Retires

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies are saying farewell to Head Coach Brian Towriss. The Moose Jaw native is stepping down after 33 years as head coach of the widely respected and highly…

Warriors' Prospects Head to Mac's

This year marks the 39th edition of the Macs Midget Tournament in Calgary and once again there will be plenty of Moose Jaw prospects on the ice looking to claim top prize at this prestigious event.…

Millar Pleased with Warriors’ First Half

The Moose Jaw Warriors have put together one of the best starts in franchise history over the course of the first half of the Western Hockey League season. The Tribe went into the Christmas break…

International Experience Special for Seiferling

Moose Jaw’s Regan Seiferling had the experience of a lifetime before the Christmas break as he spent the past week representing Canada West at the 2016 World Junior A Hockey Challenge. Seiferling and…

Strong Start to the Season for Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors have had a successful pre-Christmas schedule which ranks among one of the best in franchise history. At the break the Warriors have a record of 20-8-4-1 which is good for 45…

Warriors Fall to Pats to End 1st Half

The Regina Pats struck back against the Moose Jaw Warriors in the second game of a weekend home-and-home between the two East Division rivals. Regina scored five goals in the third period on their…

Warriors Knock Off Rival Pats

It was an emotional roller coaster Friday at Mosaic Place as the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats exchanged blows and the Warriors scored three goals in the second period to skate to a 5-4 win. The…

Vanier Continues Strong Start; Beats Caronport

Through the first two weeks of games, there’s one thing apparent about the Moose Jaw High School Senior Boys Basketball League, any team can win on any given night. There’s parity abound in the…

Generals Win 3rd Straight; Down Maulers

After falling behind 1-0 after one, the Moose Jaw Generals were able to control the rest of the game during Thursday night’s 5-3 win over the Yorkton Maulers at Mosaic Place. The win kept the…

Thursday’s High School Curling Results

The early season action in the Moose Jaw High School Curling League continued on Thursday with seven games at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. In the girls division, Cornerstone 1 beat Vanier 2,…

Warriors & Pats Collide for Weekend Series

A lot of the focus this season in the East Division has been on the successful start to the season for the Regina Pats, who atop the CHL Top-Ten rankings, leaving the Moose Jaw Warriors to fly under…

Warriors’ Howden Motivated After NJT Cut

For a player of Brett Howden’s calibre, this week was probably the first time that he’d been cut from a team in his life. The Moose Jaw Warriors’ captain was among the first four players released…

Loads of Hardware for Flying Fins at Man/Sask

An outstanding 2016 wrapped up for the Moose Jaw Kinsmen Flying Fins this past weekend with a stellar performance at the Man/Sask AA Provincial Championship in Regina. The local club captured six…

Popugaev Headed to Top Prospects Game

Nikita Popugaev will get an opportunity to impress among the best draft eligible players in the CHL early in the new year. The Moose Jaw Warriors’ 18-year-old import forward was invited to the 2017…

Warriors Skate Past Raiders

Jayden Halbgewachs recorded three points Wednesday, including his 100th WHL point, to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-1 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at Mosaic Place. Halbgewachs extended his…

Seiferling & Canada West Knocked Out of Medal Contention

Moose Jaw’s Regan Seiferling and Canada West suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Wednesday night at the 2016 World Junior A Hockey Challenge. Tomas Havranek scored for the Czech Republic with just 1.5…

Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Recap

Three games hit the court on Wednesday night around the Moose Jaw High School Junior Basketball League. Peacock came out as the winner in both of the boys games with the Green Toilers topping the…

No Change at Top in Cash League

The top three teams all won on Wednesday night as the Original 16 Cash League hit the ice for five games at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre. The Matt Froehlich rink is holding down top spot with an…

Central Beats Assiniboia & More Senior Basketball

Every Central Cyclone scored on Tuesday night as they picked up a big win over the Assiniboia Rockets in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Basketball League. Point guard Ryan Reidy had a team-high 15…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Christmas

More Local Sports

Howden Released by Canada NJT

Warriors Continue Rivalry with Raiders

Warriors’ Kaluski Staying Positive Through Injury

RVCI/CCS Capture Coronach Tournament Title

Seiferling & Canada West Fall to Russia

Howden & Canada Top U Sports All-Stars

Midget AA Warriors Sweep Weekend & More Minor Hockey

Generals Sweep Weekend over Tisdale

Warriors Fall Victim to Blades Again

Seiferling & Canada West Open with Win

Warriors Down Raiders in Shootout

Hunter Ready for World Junior Experience

League Champion Tornadoes Handout Awards

Warriors Open Weekend with Big Win in PA

Seiferling & Canada West Top U.S.

Comeback Falls Short for Midget AA Warriors

McFaull Heading to World Junior Camp

Warriors Aim for Rebound in PA; Howden’s Last Game

Former MJ Residents Donate to Huskie Athletics

Focusing on Defence; Benson Makes WHL Debut

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Legion Cribbage

20 December 2016 1:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Legion Foot Care Clinic

22 December 2016 1:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

24 December 2016 6:30 pm

FBC-Moose Jaw





Christmas Eve

24 December 2016 9:00 pm

St. Andrew's United Church, Moose Jaw





Christmas Day Service

25 December 2016 11:00 am

FBC-Moose Jaw





THE CHRISTMAS INN

25 December 2016 5:00 pm

St. Andrew's United Church, Social Hall, Moose Jaw





Login