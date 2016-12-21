Imperial's Ingram Family Preparing For World Junior Trip

Chances are no Saskatchewan town is as interested in the World Junior Hockey Championships as the community of Imperial.

The Saskatchewan town has two locals represented on Team Canada's entry in the annual post-Christmas tournament.

38-year old Kris Knoblauch is an assistant coach, while 19-year old Connor Ingram is one of two goaltenders named to the team.

"It's pretty darn exciting," gushed Connor's dad, Brent Ingram. Brent and wife Joni still live in the community, located about 120km north of Moose Jaw on highway 2. "To have two people from a town our size show up at the World Juniors the same year, it's been pretty exciting around here with lots of people talking about it."

Knoblauch and Ingram both played minor hockey in Imperial before continuing their hockey careers in the Western Hockey League - Kris with the Red Deer Rebels, Edmonton/Kootenay Ice and Lethbridge Hurricanes, while Connor is in his third season with the Kamloops Blazers.

"I don't think anybody even dreamt of it or spoke of it when we watched the (World Junior tournament) last year, thinking Connor might be on the team," said Brent. "I think it was when we got the call that he was going to the (selection) camp when we thought 'hmm, I wonder if there's a chance' and sure enough, here we are today."

Connor is the youngest of 4 Ingram children, all boys, and Brent says they're "trying to get everybody organized" to go to Toronto to watch Connor and Team Canada begin play on Boxing Day.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Brent continued. "There's so many kids who play road hockey or at the rink, and over the Christmas break you dream of being one of those (World Junior players) and for that to happen to Connor, I think he's a pretty lucky young man."