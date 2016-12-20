Coach Towriss Retires

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies are saying farewell to Head Coach Brian Towriss. The Moose Jaw native is stepping down after 33 years as head coach of the widely respected and highly successful football program.

In Towriss' tenure the Huskies compiled 196 wins and three Vanier Cup titles as Canada's top university football team.

Towriss played for the program in the 70's before joining the coaching staff in 1980 and taking over as head coach in 1984.

In 2007, Towriss was given the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon.