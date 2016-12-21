Warriors' Prospects Head to Mac's

This year marks the 39th edition of the Macs Midget Tournament in Calgary and once again there will be plenty of Moose Jaw prospects on the ice looking to claim top prize at this prestigious event.

Brayden Tracey and the Calgary Northstars open the Mac’s on Boxing Day against the Cariboo Cougars from the BC Major Midget Hockey League. Tracey was selected by the Warriors in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft. In his first season playing Midget AAA in Alberta, he has five goals and 12 points through 18 games.

2015 WHL Bantam Draft picks Coleton Bilodeau and Louis Jamernik will square off against each other on Dec. 27.

Bilodeau was taken in the eighth round, 162nd overall, in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft and has 17 goals and 42 points in 24 games with the Okanagan Rockets and leads the BC Major Midget Hockey League scoring race. Jamernik was selected in the third round, 48th overall, in 2015 and has three goals and seven points in 16 games with the Calgary Royals.

Warriors’ prospects and teammates Jakin Smallwood and Tyler Smithies will lead the Leduc Oil Kings in to battle on Boxing Day against the Prince Albert Mintos.

Smallwood was picked up by the Warriors in the fifth round, 92nd overall, in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft and so far this season, he has seven goals and ten points in 19 games. Smithies was listed by the Warriors last season and has three goals and eight points in 22 games with the Oil Kings.

Nathan Kelly and the Greater Vancouver Canadians open the Mac’s on the 27th against the Moose Jaw Generals. Kelly was listed by the Warriors this season, he has 27 assists and 28 points in 24 games and is the second highest scoring defenceman in the BCMMHL.

The Moose Jaw Generals head to the Mac’s battling with the Regina Pat Canadians for top spot in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League. They open the tournament with three games in three days, their schedule starts Boxing Day against the Alaska Oilers; on Dec. 27 they play Kelly and the Greater Vancouver Canadians; on Dec. 28, they take on the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs; and they close out their round robin on Dec. 30 against the Foothills CFR Chemical Bisons.

The 2016-2017 Mac’s Tournament concludes on New Year’s Day.