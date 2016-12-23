Special Hockey Game in Assiniboia Friday

The community of Assiniboia is set for the Spencer Mattson Memorial hockey game Friday night.

The 2nd annual event is held in memory of Mattson, a young man from the Assiniboia area who took his own life in 2015.

The game features the Assiniboia Southern Rebels Junior 'B' hockey team taking on the Assiniboia Senior men's team, with all proceeds going to support suicide awareness and prevention programs in the south country.

"I know the guys and some of the staff of the team wanted to do something to promote mental health awareness, and it grew from there," said Jr. Rebels head coach Brett Tiffen.

Game time at the Assiniboia Civic Centre Friday night is 7:30. Thanks to local sponsorship, the 50/50 draw is guaranteed to be no less than $2000.00.