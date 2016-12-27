Generals Hold-on for Mac’s Opening Win

Despite a late push from the Alaska Oilers, the Moose Jaw Generals were able to skate to a win in their opening game at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament.

The Generals built up a 3-0 lead going into the third period on Monday afternoon and held off a charge from the Oilers in the final frame to skate to a 3-2 win at Father David Bauer Arena in Calgary.

Jeremy Bisson scored the opener for Moose Jaw late in the first period and finished with a goal and two points in the win.

Reece Newkirk and Dylan Jones also found the back of the net in the second period to give the Generals a three-goal advantage heading into the third.

Hunter Arps made 25 saves to secure the win for the Generals.

The Generals will return to the ice on Tuesday morning to face the Greater Vancouver Canadians. Puck drops at 9 a.m. at the Max Bell Centre.

Moose Jaw will face the Red Deer Chiefs on Wednesday and the Foothills Bisons on Friday.