Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Team Canada kicked off the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship in style by knocking off the rival Russians, 5-3, on Monday night in Toronto.

Erie Otters forward and Canadian captain Dylan Strome scored two power play goals, while Seattle Thunderbirds forward Mathew Barzal picked up a goal and three points in the win.

Canada put together a strong first period, but came out even with the Russians at 1-1, University of North Dakota forward Tyson Jost opened the scoring 3:11 into the game, but Russia’s Mikhail Sergachyov tied the game near the midway point of the frame.

A big second period gave Canada enough breathing room for the win as picked up goals from Strome and Nicolas Roy to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

Barzal scored on the power play 3:03 into the third to put Canada up by three, but Russia answered back with a power play goal from Krill Kaprizov just over two minutes later.

Strome’s second of the game put Canada back in front by three with 9:06 gone in the third. Russia cut that lead back down to two 1:30 later, but that was as close as they could get.

Everett Silvertips goalie Carter Hart wasn’t busy, making just 14 saves in the win for Canada. Russian goalie Ilya Samsonov — a Washington Capitals’ first round pick — turned away 32 of 37 Canadian shots.

Canada will be back on the ice on Tuesday night to host Slovakia at the Air Canada Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

In other World Junior opening day action, Sweden topped Denmark, 6-1; the United States skated to a 6-1 win over Latvia; and the Czech Republic upset defending gold medallist Finland, 2-1.