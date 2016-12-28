Generals Fall to 1-1 at Mac’s

The Moose Jaw Generals couldn’t carry over the momentum from their opening win to Tuesday at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament.

Moose Jaw gave up a goal in the opening minute of the first and second periods and never really recovered as they lost 6-2 to the Greater Vancouver Canadians to drop to 1-1 after two games at the annual tournament in Calgary.

“We haven’t really been good in either game,” said head coach Ray Wareham.

Dylan Jones had two goals in the loss, giving him three in two games for the Generals.

Moose Jaw opened the tournament on Monday with a 3-2 win over the Alaska Oilers, but had to hold off a late charge from the Oilers in that victory and the second half of that game carried over to Tuesday.

“We came in the first period against Alaska and looked alright, but it was all downhill after that and hung on to win,” said Wareham. “(Tuesday) it was just how we’ve been playing for the last few months in our season, it was embarrassing.

“We hung on to win (Monday) because we got good goaltending and then (Tuesday) it just backfired on them, but it’s been building to this and it’s a big concern, they’re not willing to buy in and they got what they deserved.”

Sasha Mutala scored 16 seconds into the game for Greater Vancouver and while Dylan Jones was able to answer for Moose Jaw just over four minutes later, the Canadians took a 3-1 lead into the break.

Henry Rybinski answered for Great Vancouver just 38 seconds after Jones’ tying goal and Danny Pearson put the Canadians up two after one.

The second period was more of the same as Scott Atkinson scored 46 seconds into the frame to make it 4-1. Sam Pouliot put the Canadians in front by four just past the midway point of the second, but Jones answered ten seconds later for Moose Jaw to cut the lead back down three.

Mutala scored his second of the game with 2:11 to go in the second to give the Canadians a 6-2 lead heading into the third.

“I don’t know if on the back-end we won any one-on-ones, it was like watching midget kids play peewee defencemen, it was that bad, and then our forwards weren’t in the right spots, it was very frustrating,” said Wareham.

Matt Lenz turned away 23 of 29 shots in the loss, while Moose Jaw fired 27 shots on Greater Vancouver netminder Lukas Shaw.

The Generals will look to regroup quickly with another game on the way on Wednesday when they face-off with the Red Deer Chiefs at 12:45 p.m.

“We’re going to do something a little different tonight, we’re going to make them watch the game and take notes on themselves, they’re obviously not getting the picture when we’re talking to them,” said Wareham.

“We have to win out now to give ourselves a chance of moving on. We’re definitely capable of doing it, but we’re going to have to play much better than we did over the past couple of days.”

Moose Jaw finishes the round robin on Friday against the Foothills Bisons, who sit in first place in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League.