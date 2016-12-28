Ingram & Canada Shutout Slovakia

Team Canada put together an impressive defensive display on Tuesday night in their 5-0 win over Slovakia at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship.

The Canadian national junior team – who feature Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter as an assistant – held Slovakia to just six shots in the win in the easiest shutout that Imperial’s Connor Ingram has had in a long time.

It was just the second time in tournament history (1983 in a 13-0 win over Norway) that Canada had held a team to a half dozen shots.

Jérémy Lauzon, Thomas Chabot and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and two points to lead the way offensively for Canada, while Taylor Raddysh and Michael McLeod also scored in the win.

After a scoreless first period, Canada exploded for four goals in the second period as they held Slovakia to just one shot in the period.

McLeod sealed the win with the fifth goal in the third period.

Slovakian goalie Adam Huska, who plays in the NCAA with the University of Connecticut, turned away 39 shots in the loss.

The win improves Canada’s record to 2-0 heading into a day off on Wednesday at the World Juniors. The Canadians will be back on the ice on Thursday to battle Latvia at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

In other World Junior action on Tuesday, Switzerland topped the Czech Republic. 4-3 in overtime; Russia steamrolled Latvia, 9-1; and Denmark shocked Finland, the defending gold medallists, 3-2.

There’s just two games on Wednesday with Sweden facing Switzerland at 4 p.m. in Montreal, while Slovakia faces the United States at 6:30 p.m. in Toronto.