Warriors’ Smallwood Goes Off at Mac’s

Jakin Smallwood had a massive game for the Leduc Oil Kings as they improved to 1-1 at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ 2016 fifth round pick had a hat trick and four points for the Oil Kings in their 6-0 win over the New Jersey Hitmen on Tuesday.

Smallwood found the back of the net in each period and also set up teammate Dillon Hamaliuk’s first period goal as Leduc built up a 3-0 lead after one.

Fellow Warriors’ prospect Tyler Smithies had an assist in the win for the Oil Kings as they bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Prince Albert Mintos to open the tournament on Monday.

The Oil Kings are back on the ice on Wednesday night to face the Calgary Flames at 9 p.m.

Tracey & Northstars Idle Tuesday

Warriors’ 2016 first round pick Brayden Tracey and the Calgary Northstars had Tuesday off after falling 7-3 to the Cariboo Cougars on Monday. Tracey scored in the loss for Calgary.

The Northstars will be back in action on Wednesday to battle the SSAC BP Athletics at 12:45 p.m.

Kelly & Canadians Knock-Off Moose Jaw

Nathan Kelly and the Greater Vancouver Canadians skated to a 6-2 win over the Moose Jaw Generals on Tuesday. Kelly, a Warriors’ listed player, picked up an assist in the win.

The Canadians will take on the Alaska Oilers on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Jamernik & Royals Beat Bilodeau & Rockets

Louis Jamernik and the Calgary Royals picked up a 4-2 win over Coleton Bilodeau and the Okanagan Rockets on Tuesday at the Mac’s.

Jamernik, a 2015 third round pick by the Warriors, was held pointless in the win.

Bilodeau, an eighth round pick in 2015 and the BC Major Midget Hockey League scoring leader, wasn’t in the lineup for the loss.

The Royals are 2-0 heading into their meeting with the Austrian National Under-18 Team on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

The Rockets will look to bounce back from their opening loss when they battle the Saskatoon Contacts on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

