MJ’s Stapleton Heading Overseas

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

Moose Jaw’s Michelle Stapleton has been selected for two high profile officiating jobs coming up early in the new year.

The local product will be heading to Budapest, Hungary for the 2017 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Division 1 Group A tournament from Jan. 8-14 and then just a week later, she will be on her way to Almaty, Kazakhstan for the 2017 Winter Universiade.

“I remember when I got the call from our SHA Referee-in-Chief one day letting me know that I was assigned this Kazakhstan tournament and then the next day, he called me again and told me to sit down because he had another tournament to tell me about, so it was kind of surreal,” said Stapleton, who works as an official in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, both male and female; CIS; Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League; and Prairie Junior Hockey League.

Both assignments are the culmination of years of hard work for Stapleton.

“This is definitely what I’ve been working towards,” said Stapleton, who is in her 14th season as an official. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the off-season and during the season doing everything I can both on and off the ice to set myself up to get an opportunity like this.”

This will be the first full tournament international experience for Stapleton after she worked as an official for a pre-tournament game between Canada and Sweden before the Women’s World Championship earlier this year in Kamloops.

“It’s going to be interesting,” said Stapleton. “I’ll be brushing up on the rules over the next couple of weeks because there’s some rule differences between IIHF and Hockey Canada, so I’ll be studying that hard over the holidays to make sure I’m up to speed on everything that’s going to be different.”

The 27-year-old has grown from starting out reffing minor hockey here in Moose Jaw as a 13-year-old to becoming one of the premier female officials in Canada.

Stapleton, who now resides in Saskatoon, was one of the first female officials in Canada to receive a Level V certification after Hockey Canada created that level for female officials.

“I started because my brother was an official back when he was younger and it seemed like a good idea to make some cash through a side job,” she said. “I ended up really enjoying it as soon as I got out on the ice and I’ve been doing it ever since.”

To get from there to where she is now is pretty exciting for Stapleton and her family.

“My mom tells almost anyone she knows in Moose Jaw when she sees them, so they’re definitely very excited for me,” said Stapleton, who has her sights set on one day receiving the call to be an official at the World Championships or Olympics.

Her first step towards that goal will start next week in Budapest, Hungary.

More Local Sports

MJ’s Stapleton Heading Overseas

Moose Jaw’s Michelle Stapleton has been selected for two high profile officiating jobs coming up early in the new year. The local product will be heading to Budapest, Hungary for the 2017 IIHF…

Warriors Stifled by Broncos in Loss

The Moose Jaw Warriors opened the second half with a dud on Tuesday night in Swift Current as they lost 6-1 to the Broncos at the Credit Union Iplex. 18-year-old Tyler Steenbergen led the charge for…

Generals Fall to 1-1 at Mac’s

The Moose Jaw Generals couldn’t carry over the momentum from their opening win to Tuesday at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament. Moose Jaw gave up a goal in the opening minute of the first and…

Warriors’ Smallwood Goes Off at Mac’s

Jakin Smallwood had a massive game for the Leduc Oil Kings as they improved to 1-1 at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary. The Moose Jaw Warriors’ 2016 fifth round pick had a hat trick…

Ingram & Canada Shutout Slovakia

Team Canada put together an impressive defensive display on Tuesday night in their 5-0 win over Slovakia at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship. The Canadian national junior team – who feature…

Generals Hold-on for Mac’s Opening Win

Despite a late push from the Alaska Oilers, the Moose Jaw Generals were able to skate to a win in their opening game at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament. The Generals built up a 3-0 lead going…

Canada Opens World Juniors with Win

Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Team Canada kicked off the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship in style by knocking off the rival Russians, 5-3, on Monday night in Toronto. Erie Otters…

Warriors Return from Break; Head to Swift

The Christmas break is over and the Moose Jaw Warriors will need to refocus quickly with some big games on the horizon this week. “The teams that can turn that page as quick as possible and come out…

Halbgewachs Puts Together Blazing First Half

Patience is paying off for Jayden Halbgeawachs and the Moose Jaw Warriors. After failing to make the team as a 16-year-old, struggling in his 17-year-old season and then showing signs of improvement…

Warriors' Prospects Head to Mac's

This year marks the 39th edition of the Macs Midget Tournament in Calgary and once again there will be plenty of Moose Jaw prospects on the ice looking to claim top prize at this prestigious event.…

Imperial's Ingram Family Preparing For World Junior Trip

Chances are no Saskatchewan town is as interested in the World Junior Hockey Championships as the community of Imperial. The Saskatchewan town has two locals represented on Team Canada's entry in the…

Special Hockey Game in Assiniboia Friday

The community of Assiniboia is set for the Spencer Mattson Memorial hockey game Friday night. The 2nd annual event is held in memory of Mattson, a young man from the Assiniboia area who took his own…

Coach Towriss Retires

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies are saying farewell to Head Coach Brian Towriss. The Moose Jaw native is stepping down after 33 years as head coach of the widely respected and highly…

Millar Pleased with Warriors’ First Half

The Moose Jaw Warriors have put together one of the best starts in franchise history over the course of the first half of the Western Hockey League season. The Tribe went into the Christmas break…

International Experience Special for Seiferling

Moose Jaw’s Regan Seiferling had the experience of a lifetime before the Christmas break as he spent the past week representing Canada West at the 2016 World Junior A Hockey Challenge. Seiferling and…

Strong Start to the Season for Warriors

The Moose Jaw Warriors have had a successful pre-Christmas schedule which ranks among one of the best in franchise history. At the break the Warriors have a record of 20-8-4-1 which is good for 45…

Warriors Fall to Pats to End 1st Half

The Regina Pats struck back against the Moose Jaw Warriors in the second game of a weekend home-and-home between the two East Division rivals. Regina scored five goals in the third period on their…

Warriors Knock Off Rival Pats

It was an emotional roller coaster Friday at Mosaic Place as the Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats exchanged blows and the Warriors scored three goals in the second period to skate to a 5-4 win. The…

Vanier Continues Strong Start; Beats Caronport

Through the first two weeks of games, there’s one thing apparent about the Moose Jaw High School Senior Boys Basketball League, any team can win on any given night. There’s parity abound in the…

Generals Win 3rd Straight; Down Maulers

After falling behind 1-0 after one, the Moose Jaw Generals were able to control the rest of the game during Thursday night’s 5-3 win over the Yorkton Maulers at Mosaic Place. The win kept the…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Thursday’s High School Curling Results

Warriors & Pats Collide for Weekend Series

Warriors’ Howden Motivated After NJT Cut

Loads of Hardware for Flying Fins at Man/Sask

Popugaev Headed to Top Prospects Game

Warriors Skate Past Raiders

Seiferling & Canada West Knocked Out of Medal Contention

Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Recap

No Change at Top in Cash League

Central Beats Assiniboia & More Senior Basketball

Howden Released by Canada NJT

Warriors Continue Rivalry with Raiders

Warriors’ Kaluski Staying Positive Through Injury

RVCI/CCS Capture Coronach Tournament Title

Seiferling & Canada West Fall to Russia

Howden & Canada Top U Sports All-Stars

Midget AA Warriors Sweep Weekend & More Minor Hockey

Generals Sweep Weekend over Tisdale

Warriors Fall Victim to Blades Again

Seiferling & Canada West Open with Win

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Legion Cribbage

20 December 2016 1:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

28 December 2016 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Free Holiday Public Skating

29 December 2016 11:15 am - 12:45 pm

Mosaic Place





Free Holiday Public Skate

30 December 2016 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm

Mosaic Place





Free Holiday Public Skate

31 December 2016 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Mosaic Place





"First Night" at the Kinsmen Sportsplex

31 December 2016 7:00 pm

Kinsmen Sportsplex, Moose Jaw





Login