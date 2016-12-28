Howden Signs with Lightning

Brett Howden took the next step in his hockey career on Wednesday as he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Moose Jaw Warriors captain has been off to a torrid start to his third season in the Western Hockey League after being selected by the Lightning in the first round, 27th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

“It was an exciting day for me and my family, it was kind of unexpected, but really happy and excited to keep moving forward,” said Howden after putting up a goal and two points in the Warriors’ 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday night.

A lot of hard work has gone in for the 18-year-old over the course of his career with the Warriors, going from a first round pick in the WHL Bantam Draft, to a first round NHL pick and team captain.

“There’s a lot of ladders that you have to climb and this is one of them, I can check that off the list, but there’s still a long ways to go and a lot of hard work to be done, so I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead,” said Howden.

Despite missing 13 games this season for the Warriors, Howden has posted 17 goals and 38 points in 22 games. He’s currently on a 12-game point streak with 21 points over that span.

Howden has only been held pointless once this season, back on Oct. 14 against the Red Deer Rebels.

In 163 career regular season games, Howden has 64 goals and 145 points.

Howden and the Warriors opened the second half of the WHL season with a split of their home-and-home against the Broncos. They face-off with the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday and Saturday.