Generals Drop to 1-2 with Loss to Red Deer

The Moose Jaw Generals’ playoff chances took a big hit on Wednesday at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary.

Moose Jaw fell 3-1 to the Red Deer Chiefs on Wednesday in a nice bounce back effort from their 6-2 loss on Tuesday to the Greater Vancouver Canadians, but also marked the end of their playoff aspirations at the prestigious midget AAA tournament.

Jeremy Bisson scored his second goal of the tournament for the Generals in the loss. His goal pulled Moose Jaw within one with ten minutes to go in regulation, but Red Deer answered back just 43 seconds later to go back up by two, and for good.

Levi Glasman had a goal and two points to lead the way for the Chiefs.

The Generals will finish the round robin on Friday when they take on the Foothills Bisons, who are the top team in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League.

Warriors Prospects at Mac’s

The Moose Jaw Warriors have six prospects at the Mac’s Tournament this week.

2016 first round pick Brayden Tracey and the Calgary Northstars fell to 0-2 with a 4-2 loss to the SSAC BP Athletics out of Edmonton on Wednesday. They face the Notre Dame Hounds on Thursday.

Coleton Bilodeau, a 2015 eighth round pick, returned to the lineup for the Okanagan Rockets on Wednesday, but he was held off the scoreboard in a 5-2 loss to the Saskatoon Contacts. The Rockets battle the Austrian National Under-18 Team on Thursday night.

Listed player defenceman Nathan Kelly and the Greater Vancouver Canadians improved to 2-0 with their second straight 6-2 win, beating the Alaska Oilers on Wednesday. Kelly didn’t register a point in the win. The Canadians battle the Foothills Bisons Thursday.

2015 third round pick Louis Jamernik and the Calgary Royals rolled to a 7-3 win over Austria on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 heading into their round robin finale against the Contacts on Friday.

2016 fifth round pick Jakin Smallwood, signed list player Tyler Smithies and the Leduc Oil Kings improved to 2-1 with a 6-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. They square off with the Hungarian National Under-18 Team on Friday.