Riders Sign Gainey to Extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders locked up a key piece from their defence this past season.

Defensive back Ed Gainey signed a two-year extension with the Riders on Wednesday that will keep him in Green and White through the 2018 season.

The 26-year-old Gainey is entering his sixth CFL season and more than doubled his career stats during a breakout season with the Riders. He played in 17 games, finishing with 49 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season.

Gainey originally joined the Riders as a free agent last February.