Canada Rolls Over Latvia; 3-0 at WJHC

Team Canada easily improved to 3-0 at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship on Thursday night thanks to their 10-2 win over Latvia.

Erie Otters forward Taylor Raddysh joined some elite company as he became just the fourth player (Mario Lemieux, Simon Gagne and Brayden Schenn) to score four goals in a game for the Canadian National Junior Team.

Raddysh finished with four goals – including a natural hat trick – and five points in the win, while Seattle Thunderbirds forward Matt Barzal had two goals and Canada captain Dylan Strome picked up four assists.

The game started rough for Canada as Latvia pressured them through the first ten minutes, but Canada got their break midway through the first when Barzal burst into the Latvia zone for a shorthanded goal.

Nicholas Roy and Raddysh would extend Canada’s lead to 3-0 after one.

Canada exploded in the second period, scoring five goals in a span of 5:45 midway through the frame. Raddysh scored a pair, Barzal picked up his second, and then Anthony Cirelli and Michael McLeod made it 8-0.

Renars Krastenbergs got Latvia on the board, scoring with just 2:02 left in the second.

Raddysh scored his fourth just 2:07 into the third period and Julien Gauthier got Canada into double digits with just 1:55 left in regulation.

Moose Jaw Warriors head coach Tim Hunter and Canada will now have a showdown with the United States on New Year’s Eve for first place in Group B. The U.S. also improved to 3-0 on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Russia.

The Canada-US showdown goes 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In other action on Thursday at the World Juniors, Denmark improved to 2-1 with a 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic; and Sweden pushed their record to 3-0 with a 3-1 win over Finland, who dropped to 0-3.