Day 4 at Mac’s for Warriors’ Prospects

The Moose Jaw Generals had Thursday off at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary, but three Moose Jaw Warriors’ prospects hit the ice during penultimate day of the round robin.

2016 first round pick Brayden Tracey was held without a point in a 6-4 loss for his Calgary Northstars to the Notre Dame Hounds.

Tracey has one goal in three games so far at the tournament.

The Northstars are sitting at 0-3 heading into their round robin finale against the New York Jr. Islanders on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

2015 eighth round pick Coleton Bilodeau and the Okanagan Rockets skated to a 3-3 tie against the Austrian National Under-18 Team on Thursday night.

Bilodeau, who entered the tournament leading the BC Major Midget Hockey League in scoring, scored the game-tying goal with 10:39 remaining in regulation as the Rockets battled back with two goals in the third period to tie the game.

Okanagan is 1-1-1 heading into Friday’s round robin finale against the Sherwood Park Kings at 1:30 p.m.

Warriors’ listed player Nathan Kelly picked up an assist for the Greater Vancouver Canadians in their narrow 3-2 loss to the Foothills Bisons.

The Bisons, who feature WHL first overall pick Peyton Krebs, are in first place in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League, they’re 3-0 so far at the tournament.

The Generals will square off with the Bisons in their final game of the tournament on Friday at 12:45 p.m.

The playoff round starts on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and then the semifinals go on Saturday at 3 & 6 p.m. The final is on Sunday, 4 p.m, at the Scotiabank Saddledome.