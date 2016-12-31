Generals Fall in Finale & More From Mac's

The Moose Jaw Generals capped off their time at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament with a 7-4 loss to the Foothills Bisons to end the round robin on Friday.

The game was tight, tied 2-2 with Austen Flaman and Reece Newkirk scoring for Moose Jaw, until midway through the second period when the Bisons exploded for four unanswered goals to take a 6-2 lead into the third period.

Moose Jaw responded with goals from Flaman and Jeremy Bisson just 40 seconds apart in the first five minutes of the third to cut the lead down to 6-4, but that was as close as the Generals would get.

The Bisons added a goal from Zach Huber with 7:22 to go in regulation to finish off the win for the top team in the Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League.

The loss gives the Generals a 1-3 record at the Mac’s. They dropped three straight after winning their opening game against the Alaska Oilers.

The second place team in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League will return to league action next Saturday in Prince Albert against the Mintos.

Warriors’ Prospects Recap

2015 third round pick Louis Jamernik and the Calgary Royals finished the round robin with a 4-2 loss to the Saskatoon Contacts.

Jamernik picked up an assist in the loss for the Royals.

Calgary was still able to advance to the playoffs despite the loss and they will take on the Foothills Bisons in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Jakin Smallwood picked up an assist as him, Tyler Smithies and the Leduc Oil Kings skated to a 3-3 tie against the Hungarian National Under-18 Team.

Leduc missed out on the playoff round with a 2-1-1 record.

Smallwood, a third round pick of the Warriors, led the Oil Kings in scoring with three goals and five points in four games, while Smithies finished with three assists.

Coleton Bilodeau, a 2015 eighth round pick, and the Okanagan Rockets lost 6-1 to the Sherwood Park Kings. The Rockets posted a 0-3-1 record during the tournament.

First round pick Brayden Tracey didn’t pick up a point, but his Calgary Northstars skated to a 3-1 win over the New York Jr. Islanders in their round robin finale on Friday.

Tracey had one goal in four games during the tournament as the Northstars went 1-3.

Listed player defenceman Nathan Kelly was held off the score sheet in a 6-2 loss for the Greater Vancouver Canadians to the Red Deer Chiefs on Friday.

Kelly picked up two assists in four games during the tournament. The Canadians missed the playoff round with a 2-2 record.

The semifinals go on Saturday at 4 and 6 p.m, while the final is on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.