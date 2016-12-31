Hunter on World Juniors, So Far

Team Canada heads into a first place showdown with the United States on New Year's Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Both Canada and the U.S. are sitting with 3-0 records heading into the final game of the round robin. The winner will secure top spot in Group B heading into Monday's quarterfinals.

Moose Jaw Warriors Head Coach Tim Hunter, who's serving as an assistant with Canada, speaks with DiscoverMooseJaw.com's Marc Smith about the World Junior experience so far and about their big game against the Americans.