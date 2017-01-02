Wheat Kings Top Warriors in Overtime

2016 ended on a sour note for the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Brandon Wheat Kings in a hard fought battle at Mosaic Place on New Year’s Eve.

In the first period, the Warriors and Wheat Kings put on a show for the fans. They were both quick up the ice and relentless on the fore-check. The Warriors had success moving the puck from the wall to the front of the net, while the Wheat Kings had more chances off the rush.

The teams combined for 29 shots in the opening period and despite the numerous quality scoring chances they went in to the first intermission scoreless due to the strong play of goalies Zach Sawchenko and Jordan Papirny.

The battles continued in the second period as both teams fought hard for their ice. Again they were both able to created quality shots but both goalies were strong as they kept the game scoreless heading to the third period.

The tight game continued in the third period, the Warriors were able to break the tie at 11:08 when Jayden Halbgewachs set up Noah Gregor between the circles for a quick shot and a power play goal to give the Warriors the lead.

Moose Jaw held on to the lead until the final two minutes of regulation when they took a penalty and put Brandon the power play. Tanner Kaspick made a pass from the right goal line to the top of the left crease where Stelio Mattheos knocked in the game tying goal.

In overtime, the Warriors were on the receiving end of a questionable call that put them on the penalty kill and the Wheat Kings capitalized with a power play goal from James Shearer and Brandon handed the Warriors a 2-1 overtime loss.

Sawchenko made 36 saves in the overtime loss, while Papirny made 35 saves in the win. Moose Jaw as 1-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are now off until the New Year, they’ll open 2017 on the road Tuesday when they head to Prince Albert to take on the Raiders, catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.