Warriors Look for Rebound in Prince Albert

The Moose Jaw Warriors have stumbled a bit out of the gate to start the second half of the Western Hockey League season.

Moose Jaw still has points in three of their first four games after the Christmas break, but they’ve also suffered three losses, including a pair in overtime to the Brandon Wheat Kings this past weekend.

Getting those struggles turned around as quickly as possible is the focus for the Tribe as they open another busy week with four games in five nights, starting on Tuesday in Prince Albert.

“We’ve got to get back to playing our systems and the way we were playing before the break,” said Woo. “Brandon is a good team and they play right to the end and that’s something that we’re learning how to do.”

It’s been one of the biggest issues for the Warriors through the first half of the season, failing to find a way to finish off teams when they have a chance.

Woo said that the Warriors can learn a lot in that regard from the Wheat Kings, who are experienced from recent playoff runs.

“That killer instinct is something that we can take from their game,” said Woo.

The Warriors put together one of the best first halves in franchise history, sitting with a 21-9-6-1 record through 37 games this season. The team knows that this is just a little slip up for them and they can quickly get the momentum rolling the other way with a few wins to start this week.

Heading up to Prince Albert to take on the last place Raiders, Woo said they can’t go in too confident despite Prince Albert’s struggles this season after losing at the Art Hauser Centre in early December.

“They’re a hard working team and they also play right to the end and we’ve had some battles with them in the past,” said Woo. “We’ve just got to stick to our systems and hopefully things turn out right.

“We need to have everyone in the locker room going and focused going into the game. If we play to our systems, we’re going to come out on top.”

The Warriors and Raiders hit the ice at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in Prince Albert. Voice of the Warriors’ James Gallo will have all the action for you live on Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.

The Warriors are back home to host the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday night. They welcome in Saskatoon on Friday and then head to Regina on Saturday to wrap up the busy week.

Zaitsev Suspended... The Warriors will be without import defenceman Dmitri Zaitsev for Tuesday's game in Prince Albert after he received a one-game suspension for his game misconduct against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday. Zaitsev was ejected after performing a "throat slash" gesture.