Riders Sign Three Players

The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned from the holiday break with three signings on Tuesday afternoon.

The team inked former NFL running back Daniel Thomas, along with national defensive back Jordan Reaves and national wide receiver Kelvin Muamba.

Thomas, originally a second round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, played 52 games through four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He accumulated 1,480 rushing yards and ten touchdowns, while also picking up 412 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Florida product attended Kansas State and was a first team All-Big Ten in 2009.

Reaves and Muamba both finished the season on the Riders’ practice roster.

Reaves, 26, appeared in five regular season games for Saskatchewan last season, collecting two special teams tackles.

Muamba joined the Riders’ practice roster for the final four weeks of the regular season. The 23-year-old played three seasons with the Laurier Golden Hawks where he caught 57 passes for 621 yards and one touchdown.

Free agency officially opens in the CFL in February.