Weekend Minor Hockey Recap

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors were the only local team to pick up a win over the New Year long weekend.

The Warriors skated to a big 7-2 win over the Regina Mustangs on Friday in the Queen City, improving their record to a league-best 11-2-0 on the year.

Eric Woit led the charge for Moose Jaw with two goals and three points in the win, while Nathan Varjassy also scored twice. Mitchell Parr, Chase Jocelyn and Braxton Hooper found the back of the net as well in the win.

Ty Pratte and Ashton Glova each recorded two assists for the Warriors.

In goal, Brady Bourdeau turned away 23 shots for the win, while Moose Jaw fired 34 shots on the Mustangs’ net.

The Warriors are now off from league action until Jan. 14 when they host the Regina Female Capitals.

Peewee AA: Warriors Drop Pair in Estevan

The Moose Jaw Peewee AA Warriors couldn’t find their way into the win column to end 2016 as they dropped both games to the Estevan Bruins, falling 6-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.

Nikolas Smolinski and Rowan Calvert had the goals in Friday loss for Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw is sitting at 1-14-0 on the year. They’re back on the ice on Thursday to host the Weyburn Wings at the Bert Hunt Arena, puck drops at 7 p.m.

Bantam AA: Warriors Fall in Narrow Contest

In the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League, the Moose Jaw Warriors put up a good fight in a 3-2 loss to the second place Regina Monarchs on Monday.

Jaxsen Wiebe opened the scoring for Moose Jaw early in the first period, but they headed into the second period tied at 1-1 after a late goal from the Monarchs.

Regina pulled in front 3-1 after two thanks to two goals in the final 2:31 of the second period.

Wiebe scored the lone goal in the third period for Moose Jaw, but they couldn’t find the equalizer as they dropped the one-goal game.

Moose Jaw is in fourth place in the South Division with an 8-9-1 record, which has them 11 points behind the Monarchs in second place.

The Warriors return to the ice on Saturday when they host the Swift Current Broncos at the Bert Hunt Arena.

Midget AA: Warriors Comeback for Tie

The Moose Jaw Warriors overcame a 2-0 deficit to salvage a 2-2 tie against the Prairie Storm in the South Saskatchewan Midget AA Hockey League on Monday night.

Brogan Townsend scored both goals for Moose Jaw, getting the Warriors on the board with 4:53 to go in the second period with a power play goal and then tying the game just 12 seconds in the third period with another power play marker.

Jacob Winowich was between the pipes for the Warriors in the draw.

Moose Jaw has an 8-12-4 record on the year, which has them tied for seventh place in the league.

They have a pair of games on tap this weekend when they head to Wilcox to take on the Notre Dame Argos on Saturday night and then travel to Weyburn to face the Wings on Sunday.

Bantam A: Warriors Drop One-Goal Game

The Moose Jaw Warriors had a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but couldn’t hold it on Monday against the Regina Shamrocks, falling 3-2 at the Cooperators Centre in Regina.

After the Shamrocks opened the scoring early in the first period, Carter Benallick tied the game for the Warriors at the midway point of the frame.

Moose Jaw took the lead on a shorthanded goal from Ben Peterson just 59 seconds into the second, but the Shamrocks answered right back just 1:20 later to tie the game and they would take the lead late in the second.

The Warriors couldn’t tie the game up in the third as they fell to 6-6-1 on the year.

Next action for the Bantam A Warriors is coming up on Jan. 12 when they host the Regina Blues at the Bert Hunt Arena.

More Local Sports

Warriors Win in SO over Raiders

It took a shootout to decide a winner on Tuesday night in Prince Albert as the Moose Jaw Warriors opened a busy schedule this week with a 6-5 win over the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre.…

Generals Regrouping Following Mac’s

The Moose Jaw Generals were able to put together a very strong first half to the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, occupying one of the top-two spots for much of the season so far. However,…

Atom A Warriors Score Win over Cougars

Bryce Boughen had five goals and six points to lead the way for the Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors on Tuesday night. The Warriors skated to an 8-6 win over the Regina Cougars in the Queen City during…

Riders Sign Three Players

The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned from the holiday break with three signings on Tuesday afternoon. The team inked former NFL running back Daniel Thomas, along with national defensive back Jordan…

MJ’s Newkirk Signs with Portland

Moose Jaw’s Reece Newkirk made a decision on his hockey future over the weekend. The 15-year-old forward with the Moose Jaw Generals signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Portland…

Weekend Minor Hockey Recap

The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors were the only local team to pick up a win over the New Year long weekend. The Warriors skated to a big 7-2 win over the Regina Mustangs on Friday in the Queen City,…

Warriors Look for Rebound in Prince Albert

The Moose Jaw Warriors have stumbled a bit out of the gate to start the second half of the Western Hockey League season. Moose Jaw still has points in three of their first four games after the…

Canada Advances to Semifinals; Beat Czechs

Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Julien Gauthier scored two massive goals for Canada in the third period on Monday night as they advanced into the World Junior Hockey Championship semifinals. Moose Jaw…

Hunter on World Juniors, So Far

Team Canada heads into a first place showdown with the United States on New Year's Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Both Canada and the U.S. are sitting with 3-0 records heading into the…

Wheat Kings Top Warriors in Overtime

2016 ended on a sour note for the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Brandon Wheat Kings in a hard fought battle at Mosaic Place on New Year’s Eve. In the first…

Warriors Drop Tight One in Brandon

The final weekend of 2016 opened on Friday night in Brandon where the Moose Jaw Warriors were dealt a narrow 4-3 overtime loss by the Wheat Kings during the first half of their home-and-home. Jayden…

Generals Fall in Finale & More From Mac's

The Moose Jaw Generals capped off their time at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament with a 7-4 loss to the Foothills Bisons to end the round robin on Friday. The game was tight, tied 2-2 with Austen…

MJ’s Wright Named to Team Canada

Moose Jaw’s Marie Wright received an early Christmas gift at the start of the month. The local curler received a call to represent her country as she was namedto Team Canada for the 2017 World…

Howden Signs with Lightning

Brett Howden took the next step in his hockey career on Wednesday as he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Moose Jaw Warriors captain has been off to a torrid…

Day 4 at Mac’s for Warriors’ Prospects

The Moose Jaw Generals had Thursday off at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary, but three Moose Jaw Warriors’ prospects hit the ice during penultimate day of the round robin. 2016 first…

Canada Rolls Over Latvia; 3-0 at WJHC

Team Canada easily improved to 3-0 at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship on Thursday night thanks to their 10-2 win over Latvia. Erie Otters forward Taylor Raddysh joined some elite company as…

Warriors Open Weekend in Brandon

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ busy start to the second half continues this weekend with a home-and-home against the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Warriors are coming off a split of their first two…

Warriors Skate Past Broncos Wednesday

In their first game back at Mosaic Place after the Christmas break, the Moose Jaw Warriors scored two goals in the second period and went on to a 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday…

Generals Drop to 1-2 with Loss to Red Deer

The Moose Jaw Generals’ playoff chances took a big hit on Wednesday at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary. Moose Jaw fell 3-1 to the Red Deer Chiefs on Wednesday in a nice bounce back…

Riders Sign Gainey to Extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders locked up a key piece from their defence this past season. Defensive back Ed Gainey signed a two-year extension with the Riders on Wednesday that will keep him in Green…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

MJ’s Stapleton Heading Overseas

Warriors Stifled by Broncos in Loss

Generals Fall to 1-1 at Mac’s

Warriors’ Smallwood Goes Off at Mac’s

Ingram & Canada Shutout Slovakia

Generals Hold-on for Mac’s Opening Win

Canada Opens World Juniors with Win

Warriors Return from Break; Head to Swift

Halbgewachs Puts Together Blazing First Half

Warriors' Prospects Head to Mac's

Imperial's Ingram Family Preparing For World Junior Trip

Special Hockey Game in Assiniboia Friday

Coach Towriss Retires

Millar Pleased with Warriors’ First Half

International Experience Special for Seiferling

Strong Start to the Season for Warriors

Warriors Fall to Pats to End 1st Half

Warriors Knock Off Rival Pats

Vanier Continues Strong Start; Beats Caronport

Generals Win 3rd Straight; Down Maulers

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

04 January 2017 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Legion Dart League

05 January 2017 7:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT SUPPER

06 January 2017 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Shuffleboard at the Legion

06 January 2017 7:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Coffee & Conversation

06 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Coffee & Conversation 42 Hochelaga St E., Moose Jaw





Login