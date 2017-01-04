Weekend Minor Hockey Recap

The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors were the only local team to pick up a win over the New Year long weekend.

The Warriors skated to a big 7-2 win over the Regina Mustangs on Friday in the Queen City, improving their record to a league-best 11-2-0 on the year.

Eric Woit led the charge for Moose Jaw with two goals and three points in the win, while Nathan Varjassy also scored twice. Mitchell Parr, Chase Jocelyn and Braxton Hooper found the back of the net as well in the win.

Ty Pratte and Ashton Glova each recorded two assists for the Warriors.

In goal, Brady Bourdeau turned away 23 shots for the win, while Moose Jaw fired 34 shots on the Mustangs’ net.

The Warriors are now off from league action until Jan. 14 when they host the Regina Female Capitals.

Peewee AA: Warriors Drop Pair in Estevan

The Moose Jaw Peewee AA Warriors couldn’t find their way into the win column to end 2016 as they dropped both games to the Estevan Bruins, falling 6-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.

Nikolas Smolinski and Rowan Calvert had the goals in Friday loss for Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw is sitting at 1-14-0 on the year. They’re back on the ice on Thursday to host the Weyburn Wings at the Bert Hunt Arena, puck drops at 7 p.m.

Bantam AA: Warriors Fall in Narrow Contest

In the Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League, the Moose Jaw Warriors put up a good fight in a 3-2 loss to the second place Regina Monarchs on Monday.

Jaxsen Wiebe opened the scoring for Moose Jaw early in the first period, but they headed into the second period tied at 1-1 after a late goal from the Monarchs.

Regina pulled in front 3-1 after two thanks to two goals in the final 2:31 of the second period.

Wiebe scored the lone goal in the third period for Moose Jaw, but they couldn’t find the equalizer as they dropped the one-goal game.

Moose Jaw is in fourth place in the South Division with an 8-9-1 record, which has them 11 points behind the Monarchs in second place.

The Warriors return to the ice on Saturday when they host the Swift Current Broncos at the Bert Hunt Arena.

Midget AA: Warriors Comeback for Tie

The Moose Jaw Warriors overcame a 2-0 deficit to salvage a 2-2 tie against the Prairie Storm in the South Saskatchewan Midget AA Hockey League on Monday night.

Brogan Townsend scored both goals for Moose Jaw, getting the Warriors on the board with 4:53 to go in the second period with a power play goal and then tying the game just 12 seconds in the third period with another power play marker.

Jacob Winowich was between the pipes for the Warriors in the draw.

Moose Jaw has an 8-12-4 record on the year, which has them tied for seventh place in the league.

They have a pair of games on tap this weekend when they head to Wilcox to take on the Notre Dame Argos on Saturday night and then travel to Weyburn to face the Wings on Sunday.

Bantam A: Warriors Drop One-Goal Game

The Moose Jaw Warriors had a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but couldn’t hold it on Monday against the Regina Shamrocks, falling 3-2 at the Cooperators Centre in Regina.

After the Shamrocks opened the scoring early in the first period, Carter Benallick tied the game for the Warriors at the midway point of the frame.

Moose Jaw took the lead on a shorthanded goal from Ben Peterson just 59 seconds into the second, but the Shamrocks answered right back just 1:20 later to tie the game and they would take the lead late in the second.

The Warriors couldn’t tie the game up in the third as they fell to 6-6-1 on the year.

Next action for the Bantam A Warriors is coming up on Jan. 12 when they host the Regina Blues at the Bert Hunt Arena.