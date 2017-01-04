  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

Bryce Boughen had five goals and six points to lead the way for the Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors skated to an 8-6 win over the Regina Cougars in the Queen City during Hockey Regina League action.

Kieren Osberg, Layne Gadd and Dylan Duzan also found the back of the net in the win for Moose Jaw, while Aiden MacDonald chipped in with a pair of helpers.

The Warriors had an answer at every turn for the Cougars in the win.

Regina jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Casey Brown just past the midway point of the first period, but Boughen and Duzan answered for Moose Jaw to tie the game up after one.

Gadd and Boughen scored in the second period to put Moose Jaw up by two, but the Cougars cut that lead down to 4-3 head into the third with a goal in the final minute.

Regina tied the game just before the midway point of the third, but Osberg put Moose Jaw back in front and then Boughen exploded for a natural hat trick in the span of 2:57 to put the game out of reach.

The Cougars scored a pair of goals with just under two minutes to go, but it wasn’t enough.

The win moves Moose Jaw just one point behind Lumsden for first place in the Hockey Regina League with a 10-1-1 record.

The Warriors are back on the ice on Sunday to host the Cougars for a rematch at the Bert Hunt Arena. Puck drops at noon.

For a complete recap from the long weekend's Moose Jaw Minor Hockey action, click here.

More Local Sports

Warriors Win in SO over Raiders

It took a shootout to decide a winner on Tuesday night in Prince Albert as the Moose Jaw Warriors opened a busy schedule this week with a 6-5 win over the Raiders at the Art Hauser Centre.…

Generals Regrouping Following Mac’s

The Moose Jaw Generals were able to put together a very strong first half to the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League, occupying one of the top-two spots for much of the season so far. However,…

Atom A Warriors Score Win over Cougars

Bryce Boughen had five goals and six points to lead the way for the Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors on Tuesday night. The Warriors skated to an 8-6 win over the Regina Cougars in the Queen City during…

Riders Sign Three Players

The Saskatchewan Roughriders returned from the holiday break with three signings on Tuesday afternoon. The team inked former NFL running back Daniel Thomas, along with national defensive back Jordan…

MJ’s Newkirk Signs with Portland

Moose Jaw’s Reece Newkirk made a decision on his hockey future over the weekend. The 15-year-old forward with the Moose Jaw Generals signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Portland…

Weekend Minor Hockey Recap

The Moose Jaw Peewee A Warriors were the only local team to pick up a win over the New Year long weekend. The Warriors skated to a big 7-2 win over the Regina Mustangs on Friday in the Queen City,…

Warriors Look for Rebound in Prince Albert

The Moose Jaw Warriors have stumbled a bit out of the gate to start the second half of the Western Hockey League season. Moose Jaw still has points in three of their first four games after the…

Canada Advances to Semifinals; Beat Czechs

Val-d’Or Foreurs forward Julien Gauthier scored two massive goals for Canada in the third period on Monday night as they advanced into the World Junior Hockey Championship semifinals. Moose Jaw…

Hunter on World Juniors, So Far

Team Canada heads into a first place showdown with the United States on New Year's Eve at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Both Canada and the U.S. are sitting with 3-0 records heading into the…

Wheat Kings Top Warriors in Overtime

2016 ended on a sour note for the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night as they fell 2-1 in overtime to the Brandon Wheat Kings in a hard fought battle at Mosaic Place on New Year’s Eve. In the first…

Warriors Drop Tight One in Brandon

The final weekend of 2016 opened on Friday night in Brandon where the Moose Jaw Warriors were dealt a narrow 4-3 overtime loss by the Wheat Kings during the first half of their home-and-home. Jayden…

Generals Fall in Finale & More From Mac's

The Moose Jaw Generals capped off their time at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament with a 7-4 loss to the Foothills Bisons to end the round robin on Friday. The game was tight, tied 2-2 with Austen…

MJ’s Wright Named to Team Canada

Moose Jaw’s Marie Wright received an early Christmas gift at the start of the month. The local curler received a call to represent her country as she was namedto Team Canada for the 2017 World…

Howden Signs with Lightning

Brett Howden took the next step in his hockey career on Wednesday as he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Moose Jaw Warriors captain has been off to a torrid…

Day 4 at Mac’s for Warriors’ Prospects

The Moose Jaw Generals had Thursday off at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary, but three Moose Jaw Warriors’ prospects hit the ice during penultimate day of the round robin. 2016 first…

Canada Rolls Over Latvia; 3-0 at WJHC

Team Canada easily improved to 3-0 at the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship on Thursday night thanks to their 10-2 win over Latvia. Erie Otters forward Taylor Raddysh joined some elite company as…

Warriors Open Weekend in Brandon

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ busy start to the second half continues this weekend with a home-and-home against the Brandon Wheat Kings. The Warriors are coming off a split of their first two…

Warriors Skate Past Broncos Wednesday

In their first game back at Mosaic Place after the Christmas break, the Moose Jaw Warriors scored two goals in the second period and went on to a 4-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday…

Generals Drop to 1-2 with Loss to Red Deer

The Moose Jaw Generals’ playoff chances took a big hit on Wednesday at the 2017 Mac’s Midget AAA Tournament in Calgary. Moose Jaw fell 3-1 to the Red Deer Chiefs on Wednesday in a nice bounce back…

Riders Sign Gainey to Extension

The Saskatchewan Roughriders locked up a key piece from their defence this past season. Defensive back Ed Gainey signed a two-year extension with the Riders on Wednesday that will keep him in Green…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

MJ’s Stapleton Heading Overseas

Warriors Stifled by Broncos in Loss

Generals Fall to 1-1 at Mac’s

Warriors’ Smallwood Goes Off at Mac’s

Ingram & Canada Shutout Slovakia

Generals Hold-on for Mac’s Opening Win

Canada Opens World Juniors with Win

Warriors Return from Break; Head to Swift

Halbgewachs Puts Together Blazing First Half

Warriors' Prospects Head to Mac's

Imperial's Ingram Family Preparing For World Junior Trip

Special Hockey Game in Assiniboia Friday

Coach Towriss Retires

Millar Pleased with Warriors’ First Half

International Experience Special for Seiferling

Strong Start to the Season for Warriors

Warriors Fall to Pats to End 1st Half

Warriors Knock Off Rival Pats

Vanier Continues Strong Start; Beats Caronport

Generals Win 3rd Straight; Down Maulers

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

04 January 2017 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Legion Dart League

05 January 2017 7:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT SUPPER

06 January 2017 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Shuffleboard at the Legion

06 January 2017 7:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Coffee & Conversation

06 January 2017 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Coffee & Conversation 42 Hochelaga St E., Moose Jaw





Login