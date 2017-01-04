Atom A Warriors Score Win over Cougars

Bryce Boughen had five goals and six points to lead the way for the Moose Jaw Atom A Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors skated to an 8-6 win over the Regina Cougars in the Queen City during Hockey Regina League action.

Kieren Osberg, Layne Gadd and Dylan Duzan also found the back of the net in the win for Moose Jaw, while Aiden MacDonald chipped in with a pair of helpers.

The Warriors had an answer at every turn for the Cougars in the win.

Regina jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Casey Brown just past the midway point of the first period, but Boughen and Duzan answered for Moose Jaw to tie the game up after one.

Gadd and Boughen scored in the second period to put Moose Jaw up by two, but the Cougars cut that lead down to 4-3 head into the third with a goal in the final minute.

Regina tied the game just before the midway point of the third, but Osberg put Moose Jaw back in front and then Boughen exploded for a natural hat trick in the span of 2:57 to put the game out of reach.

The Cougars scored a pair of goals with just under two minutes to go, but it wasn’t enough.

The win moves Moose Jaw just one point behind Lumsden for first place in the Hockey Regina League with a 10-1-1 record.

The Warriors are back on the ice on Sunday to host the Cougars for a rematch at the Bert Hunt Arena. Puck drops at noon.

For a complete recap from the long weekend's Moose Jaw Minor Hockey action, click here.