Burke Looking Forward to Facing Hurricanes

Wednesday night’s game is one that Brayden Burke has circled on his calendar for a while.

The Moose Jaw Warriors’ 19-year-old forward will face his former team for the first time since the trade that brought him to Moose Jaw when the Warriors take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes at Mosaic Place.

“I’m excited to play them, see some of the older guys that I liked and hopefully try to get a win, I’ll definitely be giving it my all,” said Burke after Tuesday’s 6-5 shootout win in Prince Albert.

The Edmonton product was acquired by the Warriors in a trade on Nov. 8 that sent 18-year-old forward Ryan Bowen, a 2017 second round pick and a conditional third round pick in 2019 to Lethbridge.

Wednesday will also mark Bowen’s return to Moose Jaw. The Warriors’ 2013 fifth round pick currently has three goals and ten points in 13 games since being traded to Lethbridge.

Burke has been on fire for the Warriors, recording a point in 14 out of 18 games with Moose Jaw and he’s coming off a three-goal, four-point performance in the Warriors’ win over the Raiders on Tuesday. He has six goals and 26 points in 18 games since joining the Warriors.

Both teams are coming off games on Tuesday night heading into their meeting on Wednesday with the Hurricanes losing 5-4 in Swift Current. The Warriors are in the midst of their second straight four-in-five week. After losing three of four games last week, the team is focused on reversing their fortunes this week.

“Four-in-fives are really hard, last week didn’t go as well as we wanted, so this week we had the mindset that we want to take as many points as we can,” said Burke.

The Warriors and Hurricanes hit the ice at Mosaic Place at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The Pre-Game Show is on the air at 6:40 p.m. on Country 100.