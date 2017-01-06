Central & Peacock Hosting BBall Invitational

Eight high school basketball teams from across Saskatchewan will be hitting the court here in Moose Jaw this weekend for the Central/Peacock Senior Boys Basketball Invitational.

The tournament opens with four games on Friday night at both Central and Peacock.

At Central, the Weyburn Eagles take on the Humboldt Hawks at 5 p.m. and then the host Cyclones battle the Yorkton Sacred Heart Saints at 6:45 p.m.

Over at Peacock, the Melfort Comets square off with the North Battleford John Paul II Crusaders at 5 p.m. and the Toilers host the Meadow Lake Spartans at 6:45 p.m.

The championship semifinal games at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday with the final going at 4:45 p.m. There’s games throughout the day at Peacock on Saturday.