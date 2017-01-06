Warriors Host Blades Friday

The Moose Jaw Warriors are back on home ice on Friday night as they continue their busy four-in-five week by welcoming in the Saskatoon Blades for a key East Division battle.

Entering Friday’s game, the Warriors have collected at least a point in five straight games and are coming off back-to-back wins over Prince Albert and Lethbridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Warriors will be looking for a bit of redemption against the Blades after dropping their past two meeting with the Bridge City squad. Moose Jaw has a 2-1-0-and-1 against the Blades in their four meetings this season, but they’ve dropped the past two, falling 4-3 in a shootout in Moose Jaw on Dec. 6 and losing 5-3 in Saskatoon on Dec. 11.

The Blades have split their past two games, beating Brandon 4-2 on Tuesday after losing 5-4 in overtime to Swift Current on New Year’s Day.

Noah Gregor has been lights out against the Blades this season with five goals and seen points in four games, while Jayden Halbgewachs has also posted four goals and six points.

Moose Jaw will have newly acquired forwards Justin Almeida and Yan Khomenko in the lineup for Friday’s game after adding the two players in a deal with the Prince George Cougars that sent Nikita Popugaev to the BC Division. The Blades also made a trade on Thursday, trading defenceman Jordan Henderson to the Medicine Hat Tigers for a 2017 fifth round pick.

Puck drops at 7 p.m. You can catch all the action live on Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.