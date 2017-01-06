Ron MacLean Talks Hometown Hockey

Rogers' Hometown Hockey is coming to Moose Jaw this weekend as Sportsnet prepares to broadcast live from the Friendly City on Sunday with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone during the NHL game between Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators from the Nation's Capital.

As part of the event, Hometown Hockey has taken over Downtown Moose Jaw for a two-day hockey festival running on Saturday and Sunday.

DiscoverMooseJaw's Marc Smith spoke with Hockey Night in Canada legend Ron MacLean about coming to Moose Jaw and what Hometown Hockey is all about.