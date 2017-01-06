Warriors Shutout Blades 4-0

Special teams played a big role on Friday night at Mosaic Place as the Moose Jaw Warriors potted two power play goals and grabbed a shorthanded marker in their 4-0 win over the Saskatoon Blades.

Brody Willms had to make 23 saves for his first career WHL shutout, while Brayden Burke scored twice and had three points. Jayden Halbgewachs also had three points in the win.

Moose Jaw has now won three straight games and they have points in five consecutive games heading into the final game of their four-in-five week in Regina against the division-leading Pats.

Friday game started with both sides having their moments of controlling the puck, but neither team was able to dominate the period.

The Warriors got their break with a power play opportunity late in the first and they took advantage as Burke banked a bad angle shot off a Saskatoon defenseman and past goalie Brock Hamm to make it 1-0.

Back on the power play just over two minutes into the second period, Jett Woo stepped off the right line to break up a Saskatoon clearing attempt, Burke grabbed the loose puck and skated between the circles where he wristed a shot past Hamm for his second of the game.

The Warriors were able to extend their lead at 10:20, when they got some offence from their penalty kill. Tanner Jeannot dug the puck away from the Blades along the neutral zone wall and snapped it down the ice, Halbgewachs hustled ahead and grabbed the puck, he drove along the right goal line and was able to sneak the puck over the goal line for his 35th goal of the year, and his fourth shorthanded goal.

Moose Jaw’s pressure continued in the third period as Burke and Halbgewachs whistled the puck around the Blades zone and eventually set up Brett Howden on top of the Blades right crease where he scored his 19th at 8:10.

Saskatoon was limited to three shots in the third period as Willms and the defence shut the door.

Moose Jaw was 2-for-3 on the power play, and was 5-for-5 on the penalty kill with a shorthanded goal.

The Warriors’ weekend finishes on Saturday in Regina with a battle against the East Division-leading Pats. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.