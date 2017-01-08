Warriors Beat Pats in Regina

The Moose Jaw Warriors went into the Brandt Centre on Saturday night and handed the Regina Pats their first home regulation loss of the season.

Zach Sawchenko turned away 39 shots, including 22 in the third period alone, to backstop the Warriors to a 4-1 win over the Pats.

Jayden Halbgewachs led the scoring for Moose Jaw, potting two goals to extend his WHL-lead to 37 on the year. Brett Howden picked up a goal and two points, while Brayden Burke put up a pair of assists in the win.

The Warriors came flying out of the gates and dominated the opening five minutes of the game. Their strong play was rewarded as well with the opening pressure leading to a pair of goals.

First, Tristin Langan scored his fourth of the season — all against the Pats — just 2:17 into the game after hard work below the goal line by Yan Khomenko and Luka Burzan.

The Warriors followed that up just 53 seconds later when Brayden Burke and Brett Howden won a battle on the side boards and fed Jayden Halbgewachs in front of the net for his league-leading 36th goal of the season.

The Pats started to even the pressure out after the mid-period break and that led to a goal from Sam Steel, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 2-1 after one.

Moose Jaw carried their strong play over to the start of the second as they continued to dominate the time of possession. The shot clock started to tilt more towards the Warriors, but they couldn’t add any separation.

They finally made it a two-goal game late in the frame as Brett Howden buried a power play goal to make it 3-1 going into the third.

In the third period, the Pats pressured hard and dominated the puck, throwing 22 shots on the Warrior goal, but Sawchenko stood tall for Moose Jaw.

Halbgewachs sealed the win with an empty net goal with just under two minutes to go.

The Warriors were 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill in the win.

Moose Jaw now has points in seven straight games and have won four straight. They’re also the only team to beat Regina twice in regulation this season.

Next action for the Warriors comes on Tuesday when they host the Tri-City Americans at Mosaic Place.