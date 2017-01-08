Warriors Swap Players & Picks with Giants

The Moose Jaw Warriors continued to reshape their roster ahead of Tuesday’s WHL Trade Deadline with another deal on Sunday night.

Moose Jaw sent 17-year-old forward Brayden Watts, a fifth round pick in 2017 and a second round pick in 2018 to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for 20-year-old forward Thomas Foster, an eighth round pick in 2017 and a fifth round pick in 2018.

With the addition of Foster, the Warriors have also placed forward Dakota Odgers on WHL 20-year-old waivers.

Foster comes to the Warriors after playing five seasons in Vancouver. He has played 259 regular season games, registering 42 goals, 126 points and 161 penalty minutes.

This season in 38 games, Foster has 10 goals, 28 points and 22 penalty minutes.

Foster was the Giants’ Scholastic Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in 2013-14. He also won the Giants’ Players’ Choice Award in 2014-15 and was the team’s Humanitarian of the Year and Post-Secondary Academic Player of the Year in 2015-16.

Former Warriors' forward Brayden Watts in action this season against the Regina Pats. (Photo: Marc Smith)

In 40 games this season, Watts had four goals and was a minus-5. In two seasons with the Warriors, he had seven goals and nine points in 97 career games.

Odgers was acquired by the Warriors from Vancouver in June for a conditional eighth round pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

He posted two goals, eight points and 71 penalty minutes in 42 games this season for Moose Jaw.

The Warriors’ overage players are now Foster, along with defencemen Josh Thrower and Matt Sozanski.

Moose Jaw returns to game action riding a four-game winning streak on Tuesday night when they host the Tri-City Americans at Mosaic Place.