Crapigna Signs Extension with Riders

Tyler Crapigna will be the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ kicker for the foreseeable future.

The Riders signed the national kicker to a contract extension that will keep him with Saskatchewan through the 2019 season. Terms of the deal were not released.

The Nepean, Ontario product was originally acquired by the Riders from the Calgary Stampeders in October, 2015.

He won the Riders’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Canadian awards this season after connecting on 36-of-42 field goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. He was also good on 22-of-25 convert attempts.

Crapigna is the CIS’s all-time leader in field goals made.

Free agency opens in the CFL on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. Sask time.