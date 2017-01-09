Stars Come Out for Hometown Hockey

Downtown Moose Jaw was hockey central over the weekend as the city hosted Rogers’ Hometown Hockey on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean and Tara Slone coming to the Friendly City, so did a pair of NHL legends in Dave “Tiger” Williams and Dave “The Hammer” Schultz.

DiscoverMooseJaw’s Marc Smith had the chance to speak with Schultz about a wide range of topics, from his time as a fighter in the NHL, the evolution of the game and even the time he served as a referee for a WCW match.