Warriors Pleased with Deadline Return

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

In the past week, the Moose Jaw Warriors have pulled off four trades, adding five forwards to their roster and a few picks to their arsenal.

The WHL Trade Deadline came and went on Tuesday with plenty of action around the league as teams made ten trades before the deadline hit at 4 p.m. Sask time.

After making two major deals in the lead up to deadline day, the Warriors stayed busy by pulling off two more deals before the deadline hit, including adding Moose Jaw product Branden Klatt.

“I feel real good about this deadline in terms of the type of players that we were able to bring in, quality people, character, players that committed to playing the game hard and committed to playing the game the right way,” said Warriors’ general manager Alan Millar. “Khomenko, Almeida, Foster, Klatt and Bast, we’re through the roof with them and feel that we’re more complete, more balanced and we have a real good room right now.”

The Warriors have been able to put together a stellar first half of the regular season, but Millar felt that there was still something left in the tank for the team. He wanted to see a more sound defensive game with all five players on the ice working as a unit over all 200 feet of the ice.

He feels like these trades have been able to address that without spending too many assets.

“There was a lot of nights that I didn’t like the way we played,” said Millar. “I compared us to the Russians, everything had to be fancy, I wanted more grind, I wanted more 200-feet game, I wanted more trusting players and more responsibility.

“There was certain things in our game personnel-wise that I didn’t think were going to help us win in March, April and May, so that’s how we moved forward on the plan that we wanted to do and we believe we’ve done that with the depth and five guys that we’ve added.”

The first trade, way back on Jan. 5, saw the Warriors send Nikita Popugaev to Prince George for Justin Almeida, Yan Khomenko, a fifth round pick in 2017 and a second round pick in 2018.

Both players have looked strong in their first three games with Moose Jaw.

The Warriors than flipped those two picks to Vancouver on Sunday, along with 17-year-old forward Brayden Watts in exchange for 20-year-old forward Thomas Foster, a 2017 eighth round pick and a 2018 fifth round pick.

On Deadline Day, the Warriors added 18-year-old forward Branden Klatt – a Moose Jaw product – from Edmonton for a 2018 fourth round pick and a conditional 2019 sixth round pick.

“Klatt is a guy that, going back to his time with the Generals, we’ve always had time for, we know what a quality kid he is and how hard he works,” said Millar. “He’s a big heavy guy and that’s something that we were looking for in the completeness of our forward group.”

In his second WHL season, Klatt had four goals, nine points and 28 penalty minutes this season with the Oil Kings before the trade.

Moose Jaw finished their moves by acquiring 19-year-old forward Spencer Bast for a 2018 eighth round pick. Bast has ten goals and 23 points in 93 career WHL games.

“(Bast) had some offensive upside in midget, he had moved down the lineup in Kamloops with some of the moves that they’ve made, he was available, he’s a right shot, plays the game simple and the right way and we felt that he’d be a real good addition to compliment our group and he can chip in offensively if need be,” said Millar.

In total the Warriors brought in five forwards and two picks at the deadline, while sending out two players, two picks and a conditional pick, while the Cougars’ two picks were moved in and out.

The team got slightly older, but also more experience and deeper.

“The decisions are tough, it’s not easy to make trades, they’re big decisions even if you’re giving up an eighth round pick,” said Millar. “We look at our program three years out whenever we’re doing a trade and I feel real good about this deadline.”

Heading into the past week, the Warriors already featured a deep offensive group and many fans on social media were hoping for an upgrade to the team’s defensive group.

When it came down to it however, Millar felt for the defencemen that were available, the prices were too high to pay.

“The reality of the D market is that there was no D and we weren’t paying for (Aaron) Irving or (Josh) Mahura, that wasn’t where we were going at this deadline, they were at a premium and prices were real high,” said Millar.

“Our back-end is maturing and some of the things we were struggling with early on aren’t going away. Jett Woo is just 16, Josh Brook is 17 and Colin Paradis is getting his feet wet as a guy playing every night.

“You’re always looking to improve, but really the trade deadline is dictated by the market and the market didn’t bare a lot of defencemen.”

The Warriors will take their newly adjusted roster and head out on the road for the next three weeks. They open a six-game, ten-day road trip in Vancouver against the Giants on Friday night.

Around the WHL Trade Deadline

There was some very significant moves around the Western Hockey League on Trade Deadline Day, especially in the East Division.

The Division-leading Regina Pats pulled off the biggest deal of the deadline by adding 18-year-olds Josh Mahura and Jeff De Wit in exchange for 18-year-old Lane Zablocki, 16-year-old Dawson Barteaux, two first round picks and a conditional third round pick.

That move leaves Regina without a first round pick on their team for five straight years.

The Swift Current Broncos also went big just before the deadline by adding 20-year-old goalie Jordan Papirny and a fourth round pick in 2018 for defenceman Kade Jensen, 19-year-old goalie Travis Child, a 2019 second round pick and a 2018 fifth round pick.

Brandon brought in 20-year-old Russian defenceman Dmitry Osipov in exchange for 19-year-old defenceman Jordan Wharrie and a 2019 second round pick.

After trading for Popugaev, the Prince George Cougars continued to load up and now have 12 19-year-olds on their roster.

Click here for a complete list of all the deals made around the league.

More Local Sports

UPDATED: Riders Deal Durant to Montreal

January 13th is becoming an ominous day for fans in Rider Nation. On this day in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released long-time receiver Weston Dressler and defensive lineman John Chick. Fast…

Flaman Lifts Generals Past Pat Cs in OT

It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Moose Jaw Generals worked for 60+ minutes on Thursday night and it resulted in a big win for the local midget AAA squad. The Generals knocked off the first place…

Peacock Wins & Central Falls in Invitational Openers

16 teams from around Saskatchewan are setting up shop here in the Friendly City this weekend for the 2017 Moose Jaw Senior Girls Basketball Invitational. The tournament opened on Thursday night with…

Bantam A Warriors Win Big over Blues

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors scored a massive win on home ice on Thursday night as they knocked off the Regina Blues, 11-6, at the Bert Hunt Arena. Connor Lamb scored four goals in the win for…

Klatt Happy to Join Hometown Warriors

Heading into the trade deadline, 18-year-old forward Branden Klatt had an inclining that he could be on the move from the Edmonton Oil Kings, but the final destination came as a pleasant surprise to…

Peewee A Warriors Big Winners at Hometown Hockey

Rogers' Hometown Hockey's appearance in Moose Jaw on the weekend was exciting for everyone in the Friendly City, but it was a really special weekend for the Peewee A Warriors. The local minor hockey…

Locals Perform Well at Junior Provincials

A brother and sister duo were a part of the strong showing for the large local contingent at the 2017 Saskatchewan Junior Curling Championships in Melfort over the weekend. Moose Jaw’s Carson and…

Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Action

The cold weather reeked havoc on the Moose Jaw High School Junior Basketball League schedule on Tuesday night with three games being postponed due to the fridge temperatures. Two games did get on the…

Cash League Returns from Break

The Original 16 Cash League was back on the ice at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre on Wednesday night for a full slate of games as the league returns from the holiday break. After going undefeated…

Warriors Pleased with Deadline Return

In the past week, the Moose Jaw Warriors have pulled off four trades, adding five forwards to their roster and a few picks to their arsenal. The WHL Trade Deadline came and went on Tuesday with…

Newsome Signs Extension with Riders

Another key piece of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence is sticking around for a few more seasons. The Riders inked international defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension that…

Tuesday’s Senior Basketball Recap

There was some movement in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Boys Basketball League on Tuesday night. The Peacock Toilers came out on top in their big showdown with the Central Cyclones, winning…

Last Minute Goal Sinks Warriors

A goal in the final minute of regulation ended the Moose Jaw Warriors four-game winning streak as the Tri-City Americans pulled out a narrow 3-2 win at Mosaic Place. Moose Jaw out-shot the Americans…

Warriors Make Two More Trades; Add MJ’s Klatt

The busy WHL Trade Deadline for the Moose Jaw Warriors continued on Tuesday and included a Moose Jaw product coming home. The Warriors pulled off two trades just after noon on Tuesday. First, they…

Warriors Add to Forward Depth with Foster Deal

One of the areas that General Manager Alan Millar felt the Moose Jaw Warriors could upgrade heading into Tuesday’s WHL Trade Deadline was their 20-year-old forward spot. That’s what the team did on…

New Warriors Fitting In; Americans Come to MJ

The Moose Jaw Warriors have underwent some changes over the past week in the lead up to the WHL Trade Deadline on Tuesday. The Warriors have added three new forwards in a pair of deals, acquiring…

Peacock & Central Show Well at Home Tournament

Local teams put together a solid showing over the weekend as Peacock and Central hosted the 56th annual Moose Jaw Senior Boys Basketball Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Toilers lost in the…

Generals Sweep Weekend to Open 2nd Half

The second half of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League season started out strong for the Moose Jaw Generals. The second place squad kicked off the stretch drive to the playoffs with a pair of…

Burke Wins WHL Player of the Week

For the second time this season, a Moose Jaw Warrior is walking away with a WHL weekly player award. Warriors forward Brayden Burke was named WHL Player of the Week on Monday after posting five goals…

Stars Come Out for Hometown Hockey

Downtown Moose Jaw was hockey central over the weekend as the city hosted Rogers’ Hometown Hockey on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean and Tara Slone coming to the Friendly…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Warriors Rolling; Have Won 4 in a Row

Hunter Enjoys World Junior Experience

Warriors Swap Players & Picks with Giants

Rush Fall in Season Opener

Warriors Beat Pats in Regina

Crapigna Signs Extension with Riders

Warriors Shutout Blades 4-0

Ron MacLean Talks Hometown Hockey

Minor Hockey Excited for Hometown Hockey Weekend

Central & Peacock Hosting BBall Invitational

Warriors Host Blades Friday

Warriors Swing Massive Deal with Cougars

Canada Settles for Silver in Shootout Thriller

Locals Going Strong at Junior Provincials

Senior Basketball Returns from Break

Sawchenko & Halbgewachs Power Warriors’ Win

Junior Curling Provincials Open in Melfort

Canada to Play US for Gold at WJHC

Ignite Moose Jaw Expanding Programming

Generals Regrouping Following Mac’s

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





LEGION FRIDAY NITE SUPPER

13 January 2017 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Shuffleboard at the Legion

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Nature Journals - How To

13 January 2017 7:00 pm - 14 January 2017 8:15 pm

Eaton Building, MJDS Card Room





Legion Friendship Afternoon Meat Draw

14 January 2017 3:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Login