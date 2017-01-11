Newsome Signs Extension with Riders

  • Print
Details
Category: Local Sports

Another key piece of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence is sticking around for a few more seasons.

The Riders inked international defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension that will keep him in Green and White through the 2018 season. Financial details of the contract were not released.

Newsome finished with two sacks, 27 defensive tackles and six special teams tackles while appearing in all 18 regular season games during the 2016 CFL season.

The six-foot-3, 247 lbs Newsome joined the Riders during training camp last season after spending two seasons with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. He was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

CFL free agency opens on Feb. 14.

More Local Sports

UPDATED: Riders Deal Durant to Montreal

January 13th is becoming an ominous day for fans in Rider Nation. On this day in 2016, the Saskatchewan Roughriders released long-time receiver Weston Dressler and defensive lineman John Chick. Fast…

Flaman Lifts Generals Past Pat Cs in OT

It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Moose Jaw Generals worked for 60+ minutes on Thursday night and it resulted in a big win for the local midget AAA squad. The Generals knocked off the first place…

Peacock Wins & Central Falls in Invitational Openers

16 teams from around Saskatchewan are setting up shop here in the Friendly City this weekend for the 2017 Moose Jaw Senior Girls Basketball Invitational. The tournament opened on Thursday night with…

Bantam A Warriors Win Big over Blues

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors scored a massive win on home ice on Thursday night as they knocked off the Regina Blues, 11-6, at the Bert Hunt Arena. Connor Lamb scored four goals in the win for…

Klatt Happy to Join Hometown Warriors

Heading into the trade deadline, 18-year-old forward Branden Klatt had an inclining that he could be on the move from the Edmonton Oil Kings, but the final destination came as a pleasant surprise to…

Peewee A Warriors Big Winners at Hometown Hockey

Rogers' Hometown Hockey's appearance in Moose Jaw on the weekend was exciting for everyone in the Friendly City, but it was a really special weekend for the Peewee A Warriors. The local minor hockey…

Locals Perform Well at Junior Provincials

A brother and sister duo were a part of the strong showing for the large local contingent at the 2017 Saskatchewan Junior Curling Championships in Melfort over the weekend. Moose Jaw’s Carson and…

Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Action

The cold weather reeked havoc on the Moose Jaw High School Junior Basketball League schedule on Tuesday night with three games being postponed due to the fridge temperatures. Two games did get on the…

Cash League Returns from Break

The Original 16 Cash League was back on the ice at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre on Wednesday night for a full slate of games as the league returns from the holiday break. After going undefeated…

Warriors Pleased with Deadline Return

In the past week, the Moose Jaw Warriors have pulled off four trades, adding five forwards to their roster and a few picks to their arsenal. The WHL Trade Deadline came and went on Tuesday with…

Newsome Signs Extension with Riders

Another key piece of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence is sticking around for a few more seasons. The Riders inked international defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension that…

Tuesday’s Senior Basketball Recap

There was some movement in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Boys Basketball League on Tuesday night. The Peacock Toilers came out on top in their big showdown with the Central Cyclones, winning…

Last Minute Goal Sinks Warriors

A goal in the final minute of regulation ended the Moose Jaw Warriors four-game winning streak as the Tri-City Americans pulled out a narrow 3-2 win at Mosaic Place. Moose Jaw out-shot the Americans…

Warriors Make Two More Trades; Add MJ’s Klatt

The busy WHL Trade Deadline for the Moose Jaw Warriors continued on Tuesday and included a Moose Jaw product coming home. The Warriors pulled off two trades just after noon on Tuesday. First, they…

Warriors Add to Forward Depth with Foster Deal

One of the areas that General Manager Alan Millar felt the Moose Jaw Warriors could upgrade heading into Tuesday’s WHL Trade Deadline was their 20-year-old forward spot. That’s what the team did on…

New Warriors Fitting In; Americans Come to MJ

The Moose Jaw Warriors have underwent some changes over the past week in the lead up to the WHL Trade Deadline on Tuesday. The Warriors have added three new forwards in a pair of deals, acquiring…

Peacock & Central Show Well at Home Tournament

Local teams put together a solid showing over the weekend as Peacock and Central hosted the 56th annual Moose Jaw Senior Boys Basketball Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Toilers lost in the…

Generals Sweep Weekend to Open 2nd Half

The second half of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League season started out strong for the Moose Jaw Generals. The second place squad kicked off the stretch drive to the playoffs with a pair of…

Burke Wins WHL Player of the Week

For the second time this season, a Moose Jaw Warrior is walking away with a WHL weekly player award. Warriors forward Brayden Burke was named WHL Player of the Week on Monday after posting five goals…

Stars Come Out for Hometown Hockey

Downtown Moose Jaw was hockey central over the weekend as the city hosted Rogers’ Hometown Hockey on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean and Tara Slone coming to the Friendly…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Warriors Rolling; Have Won 4 in a Row

Hunter Enjoys World Junior Experience

Warriors Swap Players & Picks with Giants

Rush Fall in Season Opener

Warriors Beat Pats in Regina

Crapigna Signs Extension with Riders

Warriors Shutout Blades 4-0

Ron MacLean Talks Hometown Hockey

Minor Hockey Excited for Hometown Hockey Weekend

Central & Peacock Hosting BBall Invitational

Warriors Host Blades Friday

Warriors Swing Massive Deal with Cougars

Canada Settles for Silver in Shootout Thriller

Locals Going Strong at Junior Provincials

Senior Basketball Returns from Break

Sawchenko & Halbgewachs Power Warriors’ Win

Junior Curling Provincials Open in Melfort

Canada to Play US for Gold at WJHC

Ignite Moose Jaw Expanding Programming

Generals Regrouping Following Mac’s

Local Sports Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





LEGION FRIDAY NITE SUPPER

13 January 2017 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Shuffleboard at the Legion

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Nature Journals - How To

13 January 2017 7:00 pm - 14 January 2017 8:15 pm

Eaton Building, MJDS Card Room





Legion Friendship Afternoon Meat Draw

14 January 2017 3:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Login