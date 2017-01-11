Newsome Signs Extension with Riders

Another key piece of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence is sticking around for a few more seasons.

The Riders inked international defensive lineman Jonathan Newsome to a contract extension that will keep him in Green and White through the 2018 season. Financial details of the contract were not released.

Newsome finished with two sacks, 27 defensive tackles and six special teams tackles while appearing in all 18 regular season games during the 2016 CFL season.

The six-foot-3, 247 lbs Newsome joined the Riders during training camp last season after spending two seasons with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts. He was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

CFL free agency opens on Feb. 14.