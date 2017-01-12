Locals Perform Well at Junior Provincials

A brother and sister duo were a part of the strong showing for the large local contingent at the 2017 Saskatchewan Junior Curling Championships in Melfort over the weekend.

Moose Jaw’s Carson and Skylar Ackerman both led rinks into the provincial championship with Carson’s rink advancing into the page playoff and posting the best result for a local men’s team, while Skylar falling just short of the playoff, losing in a tiebreaker.

There was three rinks with local connections in both the men’s and women’s draws

Kaitlyn Corbin was the top local finisher in the women’s draw after she knocked off Skylar in the tiebreaker game, 10-8, on Saturday. Corbin then lost 5-4 to eventual champion Kaitlyn Jones in the page playoff.

“I think we played really well, we set a goal for ourselves and we accomplished it and as a team, we played together and whenever we were down in a game, we came back and made them all close,” said Skylar Ackerman after the tournament.

The Ackerman rink -- which was the lone rink curling out of the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre -- went 3-2 in the round robin and was by far the youngest team in the women’s draw. They were able to put together a very strong run by almost advancing into the page playoff.

“It felt really good to know that even at our age, we can compete with those higher level athletes,” said Ackerman.

Two of the loses for the Ackerman rink came to Corbin, who dropped her first two games of the round robin before stringing together four straight wins to advance into the page playoff.

Craik’s Hayley Spencer and the Jessica Thompson rink out of Saskatoon Granite went 1-4 during pool play and missed out on the playoffs.

Carson Ackerman and his Saskatoon Sutherland rink started off hot with three straight wins, but then they cooled off and finished with three straight losses, falling to Brayden Stewart, 9-5, in the page playoff.

“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to make playoffs because once you’re in playoffs it can go anyway, everyone is so equally matched that anyone can win on any given day,” said Ackerman.

“We’re happy that we made playoffs, but a little disappointed that it wasn’t in a final that we lost out.”

Starting hot was the plan coming in for Ackerman because of the way their pool play schedule fell and having to face Mitchell Dales and eventually champion Rylan Kleiter at the end, but he said they just didn’t receive any breaks over the final three games to advance.

“I think our focus was down a little bit in the last two round robin games, but the playoff game against Team Stewart was our best game,” said Ackerman. “We had a lot of opportunities in that game that were just if the rock curls an eighth of an inch more you’re tied instead of down four and that’s just how the game went.”

Ackerman was the only local to make it into the playoff in the men’s draw.

Moose Jaw’s James Barkway, Daniel Mutlow and the Chad Lang rink started with three straight losses, but won their final two round robin games to finish strong and just miss the playoffs.

Brett Behm and the Brandon Myers rink went 1-4, winning their final game.

The Kleiter rink topped the Stewart rink 6-2 in the men’s final, while the women’s final was won by the Jones rink, 8-7, over the Jessica Mitchell rink.