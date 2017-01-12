Klatt Happy to Join Hometown Warriors

Heading into the trade deadline, 18-year-old forward Branden Klatt had an inclining that he could be on the move from the Edmonton Oil Kings, but the final destination came as a pleasant surprise to him.

Klatt was acquired by his hometown Moose Jaw Warriors in a trade on Tuesday’s WHL Trade Deadline Day and he couldn’t be more excited about joining the Tribe.

“I was very happy, when Randy (Hansch, Edmonton’s general manager) told me at 11:30 this morning I had a big, bright smile on my face, it was really nice of him to do that for me and send me home,” said Klatt.

“It’s different coming to a new team, but change is also good, it’s nice to be able to meet new guys and build chemistry with new guys.”

Klatt was in his second season with the Oil Kings, he had registered four goals and nine points in 41 games before being dealt to Moose Jaw for a 2018 fourth round pick and a 2019 conditional sixth round pick.

He made his debut with the Warriors on Tuesday, arriving shortly before puck drop and quickly throwing on a jersey that he’d dreamed of wearing growing up.

“It was pretty cool to wear the black, red and white,” said Klatt. “I grew up watching these guys all the time and now to be able to go out there and play for my hometown, it’s pretty cool.”

Klatt was originally a sixth round pick of the Oil Kings in the 2013 WHL Bantam Draft. He registered one goal and eight points in 43 games last season after staring for two seasons with the Moose Jaw Generals.

He feels like he’s been able to make some big strides with his game over the past year.

“I’ve grown a lot as a player, just with everything, skating; poise with the puck; and physicality, I feel like I’ve come a long way,” Klatt said.

Another bonus to coming to Moose Jaw is that Klatt jumps right into the thick of a playoff race rather than stay with the Oil Kings, who are in rebuild mode after trading away two of their leaders.

“It’s exciting to be coming to a contender and be able to push for something and play in games that mean something, it’s pretty cool,” said Klatt.

Following the trade deadline and Tuesday’s heartbreaking 3-2 loss to the Tri-City Americans, Klatt and the Warriors have headed out on a six-game, ten-day BC Division road trip.

Klatt said this stretch together on the bus will be a good chance for the Warriors to come together with five new forwards added to the team at the deadline.

“Road trips bring teams together, so with a bunch of new faces, I’m sure it will be nice to get to know everyone and be closer together on the bus,” said Klatt.

The Warriors open their road trip on Friday night against the Vancouver Giants in Langley, BC.