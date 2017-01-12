Wednesday’s Junior Basketball Action

The cold weather reeked havoc on the Moose Jaw High School Junior Basketball League schedule on Tuesday night with three games being postponed due to the fridge temperatures.

Two games did get on the court with one in the boys division and one in the girls division.

The Central Gold Cyclones scored a 72-54 win over the Peacock Orange Toilers in the boys game.

Evan Johnson led the way for Central in the win, scoring a team-high 14 points, while Ryland Widenmaier picked up 15 points in the loss for Peacock.

On the girls side, the Cornerstone Falcons picked a 52-36 win over the Spirits at Vanier.

Grace Geradts poured in 32 points in the win for Cornerstone, while Kennedy Clark had ten points for Vanier in the loss.

The league returns to the court next week for two nights of games on Monday and Wednesday.