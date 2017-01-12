Cash League Returns from Break

The Original 16 Cash League was back on the ice at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre on Wednesday night for a full slate of games as the league returns from the holiday break.

After going undefeated through the 2016 portion of the schedule, Joel Jordison’s Seaborn Insurance rink suffered their first loss on Wednesday, falling 4-3 to the Matt Froehlich rink in a first place showdown.

The back-and-forth game saw Froehlich secure the win with a deuce in the eighth end after Jordison took a 3-2 lead with a single in the seventh.

Froehlich holds down first place in the league with a 12-1 record, while Jordison drops to 11-1 on the year.

In other action on Wednesday, Penny Barker and the BTN Chartered Accountants rink (10-1) doubled up Wade Gray and the Protec Video rink (2-10).

Jerry Cherneski’s Chillers rink (4-8) scored a 9-2 win over Ryan Wenarchuk’s John’s Music rink (5-7).

Ben Gamble and the Boston Pizza Main & Thatcher rink (5-6) had the offence working in a 14-2 win over Bob Desjarlais’ Kal Tire rink (5-7).

Lorraine Arguin and the Easy Care Living rink (8-3) cruised to a 7-2 win over Patrick Ackerman and the Ackerman Ag Services rink (1-10).

Ralph Courtnage and the Terra Grain Fuels rink (8-4) doubled up Donna Ackerman and the Team Redgoat rink (3-9) by a score of 8-4.

Warren Marcotte’s Fountain Tire Moose Jaw rink (6-6) picked up a narrow 7-6 win over Joe Gunnis’ EMJ Marketing rink (2-9).

The league returns to the ice next Wednesday, 7:30 p.m, at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre.