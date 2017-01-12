Peewee A Warriors Big Winners at Hometown Hockey

Rogers' Hometown Hockey's appearance in Moose Jaw on the weekend was exciting for everyone in the Friendly City, but it was a really special weekend for the Peewee A Warriors.

The local minor hockey team won the "Cheer Like Never Before" contest for the Moose Jaw stop and will now get a chance at the grand prize at the end of the tour.

“It was a great weekend to celebrate hockey in Moose Jaw and the Hometown Hockey people did an excellent job of putting together many fun things for our kids, our team had a blast down there, we were down there both days,” said head coach Steve Michaluk.

The “Cheer Like Never Before” contest sees local minor hockey teams compete against each other to come up with the best cheer, they then perform it on stage at the Hometown Hockey stop and the winner is selected.

From there though, the winner in each stop from the tour will then compete against each other in a national contest starting in April to decide who is voted as the top team and wins an NHL playoff viewing party with an NHL alumni.

Michaluk said their parents got the team started on the cheer and then the players took over.

“The kids got the cheer together and we’ve got some good leaders on our team that led our cheer and then we got our faces on the Hometown Hockey show, which was really exciting for the kids,” said Michaluk.

The Peewee A Warriors have been putting together an outstanding season as they currently sit second in the Hockey Regina League with an 11-2-0 record.

While they’ve seen a lot of success on the ice, Michaluk said they’re a very tight-knit group and it showed again this weekend in the contest.

“We talked a few weeks ago about how wins are about more than what happens on the ice and this is another example that the community can see now of our team having a victory that’s off the ice – not that we won a contest or anything, but that we just had so much fun together,” said Michaluk.

“This is really a testament to what’s been happening off the ice around this team. Recently at a tournament in Medicine Hat, we were there for three nights and we didn’t deal with any issues, the kids got along so well, the families got along and we just had a blast together.

“It’s been a real fun season and for that reason, I’m really looking forward to seeing what happens with this vote for the Hometown Hockey.”

The contest continues through each stop of the Hometown Hockey tour with the national voting starting following their final stop in April. Check back for updates on how to vote closer to the end of the contest.

The Warriors return to the ice for their first game of 2017 on Saturday when they host the Regina Capitals at the Kinsmen Arena. Puck drops at 3:15 p.m.