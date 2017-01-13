Flaman Lifts Generals Past Pat Cs in OT

It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Moose Jaw Generals worked for 60+ minutes on Thursday night and it resulted in a big win for the local midget AAA squad.

The Generals knocked off the first place Regina Pat Canadians, 5-4 in overtime, at Mosaic Place, moving within one point of top spot in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League in the process.

“Our effort was a lot better tonight, especially coming back from the Mac’s where we were a little bit off, but it was really something that we need here against Regina and we came out and worked hard,” said forward Austen Flaman, who scored the overtime winner for Moose Jaw.

In addition to Moose Jaw starting the extra frame on the penalty kill, there was three penalties called during overtime and the second one to Regina ended up being the nail in their coffin as Flaman walked off the boards and riffled a shot top shelf just 18 seconds into the man advantage to give his team the win.

“It felt really good to score that goal, especially against Regina, they’re a really good team,” said Flaman.

The win comes out of hard work for the Generals as they battled the Pat Canadians at every turn and had Regina chasing them throughout the game.

“We’ve got some stuff that we need to clean up, but we took some steps forward as far as our commitment and our energy and our passion, I felt like the guys played hard right from the start,” said head coach Ray Wareham.

“I thought our guys were ready to battle and I thought they did that all night. It’s a couple of steps forward for us from where we were at the Mac’s.”

Moose Jaw led 2-0 after one on a pair of goals from Tanner Manz and they led 3-1 in the second period, but the two sides headed into the third deadlocked at 3-3 as the Pat Canadians fought back.

The Generals took the lead again on a bad angle goal from Reece Newkirk midway through the third, but Regina’s Harrison Blaisdell scored on the power play with just under five minutes to go to send the game to overtime.

“We had a couple of leads and they battled back and got momentum, but we had some big kills when they went on the power play,” said Flaman. “We had a good effort all around tonight.”

Flaman finished with a goal and three points in the win, while Newkirk picked up a goal and two points.

Both goalies had some goals that they’d like back, but also came up big in key spots for each side. Moose Jaw’s Hunter Arps turned away 30 shots in the win, while Dean McNabb stopped 27-of-32 shots to take the loss.

The Generals have now won nine straight overall and three straight to open the 2017 portion of their schedule. They hit the road this weekend for games against the Tisdale Trojans on Saturday and Sunday.