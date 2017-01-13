Bantam A Warriors Win Big over Blues

The Moose Jaw Bantam A Warriors scored a massive win on home ice on Thursday night as they knocked off the Regina Blues, 11-6, at the Bert Hunt Arena.

Connor Lamb scored four goals in the win for Moose Jaw, while Ben Peterson added a goal and five points, and Carter Benallick picked up a goal and three points.

The two sides battled through the first period with Evan Osberg and Peterson scoring for Moose Jaw to send the game into the second tied at 2-2.

Lamb scored three times for Moose Jaw in the second period as they were able to open up a two-goal lead on the Blues, leading 5-3 heading into the third period.

The two sides traded goals early in the final frame with Lamb scoring his fourth to make it 6-3 before the Blues cut that lead back down to two, but Moose Jaw exploded for four straight goals after that, including shorthanded markers from Cruz Petruic and Connor Ruckaber, while Osberg picked up his second of the game.

The Blues answered right back with a power play goal and then a shorthanded marker, but that was also close as they got with Matthew Flanagan finishing off the scoring for Moose Jaw with 1:01 to go in regulation.

Austin Bourdeau picked up the win between the pipes for Moose Jaw.

The win improves the Warriors to 7-6-1 on the year in the Hockey Regina League. They return to the ice on Saturday in Southey.

Game Postponed... The Moose Jaw Midget AA Warriors had their game on Thursday night in Notre Dame against the Argos postponed. No make-up date has been announced. The Warriors host the Estevan Bruins on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at Mosaic Place.