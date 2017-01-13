Peacock Wins & Central Falls in Invitational Openers

16 teams from around Saskatchewan are setting up shop here in the Friendly City this weekend for the 2017 Moose Jaw Senior Girls Basketball Invitational.

The tournament opened on Thursday night with the two host teams hitting the court for games.

The Peacock Toilers advanced into the championship bracket with a 69-35 win over Lake Lenore, while the Central Cyclones fell into the consolation bracket with a 66-43 loss at the hands of the Estevan Elecs.

Peacock will now be back on the court for a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, while Central returns to action at 4:30 p.m.

The action starts back up at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon with opening round games happening at both Peacock and Central. The final games of the night start at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The tournament continues on Saturday with all the games at Peacock. The championship semifinals go at 1:30 p.m. and then the final follows at 7:30 p.m.