Warriors Win Road Trip Opener

The Moose Jaw Warriors opened their season-high 6-game road trip on Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre.

Jayden Halbgewachs scored his WHL-leading 38th goal of the season, while him and Brayden Burke each had a goal and three points in the fifth win in the past six games for the Warriors.

Seven minutes into Friday’s game, the Warriors found themselves on the power play and Burke controlled the puck on top of the left circle and then tossed it cross ice to Thomas Foster at the bottom inside right circle, the former Giant quickly ripped the puck top shelf for his first goal as a Warrior and his 11th of the season.

Close to five minutes later and with the face-off in the Moose Jaw zone, the Giants were able to push the puck to the end boards, Brendan Semchuk won the battle along the wall and then made a pass to Ty Ronning on top of the Warriors’ crease where his quick shot tied the game at one.

Both teams had chances throughout the remainder of the period, but it was the Warriors who were able to capitalize late.

With just over 90 seconds left in the period, Burke came across the Giants’ blue-line and held on to the puck along the left wall, he showed patience as he waited for his line mates and eventually he swing the puck cross ice to Brett Howden inside the right circle. Howden faked the shot then put a pass off the skates of Halbgewachs in the low slot, the goal counted and was Halbgewachs’ 38th of the season, which gave Moose Jaw a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, the teams fought for their opportunities, but had a tough time generating a consistent attack.

Vancouver’s best chances came on three power plays in the middle period, but Brody Willms made numerous key saves and turned away 11 shots in total in the second period to keep the Warriors in front after 40 minutes.

Back on the power play three minutes into the third period, the Warriors extended their lead with a goal from Burke and then they put the game away with a shorthanded goal at 11:03 from Brett Howden, who had two points in the win.

Willms made 25 saves, while Moose Jaw was 2-for-4 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill with a shorthanded marker.

The Warriors road trip continues on Saturday with a trip on the ferry to the island where they’ll battle the Victoria Royals in their only meeting of the year. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the Westrum Lumber Timber Mart Pre-Game Show at 8:40 p.m.