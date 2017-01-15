Warriors Shutout in Victoria

  • Print
Victoria goalie Griffen Outhouse made 36 saves on Saturday night as the Royals shutout the Moose Jaw Warriors 3-0 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The loss puts the Warriors at 1-1 on their six-game Central Division road trip.

In their first and only meeting of the season, the Warriors and Royals utilized a large portion of the opening period as a “feeling out” process as they tried to gain an advantage.

Both teams had chances, but it was the Royals who picked up the periods only goal as Tyler Soy knocked down a Warrior clearing attempt and the rifled a shot past Zach Sawchenko at 12:26.

In the final two minutes of the first period, Tanner Jeannot was given a questionable penalty after a hit on Ryan Peckford, then Tim Hunter was assessed a bench minor for arguing the call, which put the Royals on a two-man advantage.

Moose Jaw took away shooting lanes for the Royals on the power play, they knocked passes away, forcing the Royals to regroup, and Sawchenko made big saves to keep the game tight going in to the first intermission.

Victoria had 16 seconds left on their two-man advantage to open the middle period, but the Warriors did a great job limiting their chances and were able to successfully kill off the entire power play.

However, shortly after getting back to even strength the Warriors took another penalty and this time the Royals were able to capitalize as Vladimir Bobylev scored at 2:26 to make it 2-0.

Moose Jaw’s best opportunities in the period came late in the second period, but they weren’t able to convert, on the other side of the red line the Royals kept the pressure on inside the Warriors zone and added a goal from Matthew Phillips in the final minute of the second to take a three goal lead in to the third period.

In the third period, the Warriors tried to battle back, they outshot the Royals 15-5 in the period and 36-30 overall in the game, but weren’t able to sneak the puck over the goal line and were shutout for the first time this season.

Moose Jaw was 0-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors will travel on Sunday to Kamloops where they will base out of for the next couple of days and prepare for midweek games against the Blazers and Kelowna Rockets on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

