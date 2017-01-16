MJ’s Arguin Falls Just Short at Last Chance Spiel

Moose Jaw’s Lorraine Arguin came within one end of qualifying for the Saskatchewan Scotties Tournament of Hearts over the weekend.

Arguin fell 8-7 in an extra end to Balgonie’s Mandy Selzer in the ‘C’ Event final on Sunday at the Viterra Women’s Last Chance Spiel in Regina at the Highland Curling Club.

Arguin trailed for much of the game after giving up three-ender in the second and then a steal of one in the third. She was able to pull even however in the tenth, scoring three of her own to tie the game at 7-7 and force the extra end, but Selzer used the hammer to score one and win.

The win gave Selzer the final spot at the women’s provincial championship, which starts on Jan. 24 in Melville.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Arguin ended fellow Moose Javian Kaitlyn Corbin’s bid for a spot at provincials, beating her 12-11 in a back-and-forth extra end battle.

With both Arguin and Corbin falling short on the weekend, that leaves the Penny Barker rink as the lone local team to qualify for the provincial Scotties this year.

In other curling news, the SaskTel Men’s South Provincial Qualifier opens on Friday at the Assiniboia Curling Club. One local rink will be taking part as the Ben Gamble rink represents the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre, while Derek Owens plays second for the Brent Gedak rink out of Estevan.